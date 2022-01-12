A rematch of the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball state championship is on the schedule this weekend.
Defending Class 2 state champ Union (5-3) is scheduled to make the near-five hour trek to Elkton, which is near Harrisonburg, Friday to take on East Rockingham (6-3) and Tyler Nickel.
Nickel, a North Carolina-signee, has been grabbing headlines this season after putting up huge numbers for the Eagles.
The senior has scored a single- game, career-high 48 points this season and most recently scored 37 points, had eight rebounds and seven assists in a 73-59 win over Rappahannock County.
Union, led by reigning Class 2 state player of the year Bradley Bunch, will play Nickel and the Eagles in a round-robin tournament at East Rockingham on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
The Bears will play Liberty (Bedford) at East Rock on Saturday in a 2:30 p.m. contest before traveling back to Wise County.
POSTPONEMENTS
COVID protocols have taken their toll on Southwest Virginia’s basketball games this weekend.
Over a dozen games in the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts have been postponed.
Here’s a look at postponements this week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s games
John Battle at Gate City, no makeup date set yet.
Lee High at Wise Central, rescheduled for Jan. 29.
Friday’s games
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, no makeup date set yet.
Saturday’s games
Abingdon at John Battle, rescheduled for Jan. 31.
J.I. Burton at Elizabethton, no makeup date set yet.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s games
Union at Abingdon, rescheduled for Feb. 9.
Lee High at Wise Central, rescheduled for Jan. 29.
Friday’s games
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, no makeup date set yet.
Saturday’s games
Ridgeview at Union, rescheduled for Jan. 20.
TWO-TIME WINNER
Gate City’s Tia Spivey won two gold medals in the Marion Open swimming competition Tuesday.
Spivey took first place in both the 50M freestyle and the 100M freestyle.
FUTURE CAVALIER
Wise Central’s Jack England recently signed to play golf at UVA Wise.
England made two trips to the VHSL Class 2 state golf championships for Central, where he holds school records for the lowest nine-hole and 18-hole round scores.
In the fall, England shot a 71 in the Region 2D tournament to finish runner-up in the event.
ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOK
Emory & Henry men’s basketball team reached the 10-win mark for the first time since the 2018-19 season on Tuesday by routing Appalachian Bible College (0-7) 129-44.
The 85-point margin of victory was the most in school history, topping a 72-point win against Savannah College of Art & Design on Dec. 6, 1992.
The 129 points put up by the Wasps (10-4) were the most since they scored a school-record 154 against Eastern Mennonite University on Jan. 27, 2008.
GETTING READY FOR THE SPRING
UVA Wise baseball released its spring schedule on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers begin their season on Feb. 4 in South Carolina at Southern Wesleyan.
The games at Southern Wesleyan kick off 22 straight road games for the Cavs that include a Feb. 8 doubleheader at King and a three-game series at Emory & Henry Feb. 19-20.
South Atlantic Conference play for the Cavs begins with a three-game series Feb. 25 at Coker.
The Cavaliers’ first home series is scheduled to begin March 11 with a SAC game against Newberry. The schools play a doubleheader on March 12.
UVA Wise’s softball program begins its season with a doubleheader on Feb. 5 at Converse.
The Cavaliers open their home season on Feb. 9 against Bluefield State.
Anderson visits UVA Wise on March 3 in the home opener for the Cavaliers.
UVA Wise’s lacrosse schedule is also set for the spring season.
The Cavs are scheduled to play 17 games this spring, beginning Feb. 15 when Lees-McRae College visits Smith Stadium for the season opener.
UVA Wise starts the season with a quartet of non-conference games before opening league play at Lenoir-Rhyne on March 2.