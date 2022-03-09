This weekend’s weather may not bear witness to it, but springtime is here.
Officially the first day of spring is not until March 20. But for high school sports in Southwest Virginia, it begins Monday.
The official first date for VHSL spring sports events — basketball, softball, soccer, track and field and tennis in Southwest Virginia — is March 14.
Not many contests are on the schedule for Monday, but there are a few.
Graham travels to Union, and Lee High plays at Rye Cove in baseball.
There’s another baseball game slated for Monday, but it doesn’t count as a regular-season game. Eastside will venture up Coeburn/Wise Mountain to compete with county rival Wise Central in an exhibition/benefit game.
Rye Cove goes to Lee High in softball, while Abingdon and Tennessee High also tangle on the softball field in Bristol.
There’s some prep soccer action on the slate as well for Monday. Wise Central hosts Virginia High in a girls/boys doubleheader and the Lee High girls are home against Tazewell.
Of course, as is the case every spring, all events are weather permitting.
OFF TO RICHMOND
While spring sports are just getting started, the high school basketball season comes to a conclusion Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth’s Siegel Center in Richmond.
Two powerhouse teams from far Southwest Virginia will be competing for a state title.
The Wise Central girls, under the direction of VHSL Hall of Fame coach Robin Dotson, is seeking its sixth state title in the last nine seasons.
The Lady Warriors have a tough task in taking on defending state champion Luray in the Class 2 girls state championship.
In the Class 1 state title game, Honaker will be looking to win its third straight state championship.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
The South Atlantic Conference announced UVA Wise’s Jenna McDermott as the conference’s player of the week for games played in the fifth weekend of the season.
McDermott, a sophomore outfielder from Townsend, Delaware, was an instrumental part in helping the Cavaliers to a 3-1 record over the weekend.
She averaged a .545 batting average, going 4-for-11 with a 1.455 slugging percentage, two home runs, five RBIs and six runs scored.
During the weekend, the sophomore launched a home run to right center in game 1 against Anderson on March 3 that propelled the Cavs to a walk-off 3-2 victory.
BIG DAY FOR DUNCAN
King sophomore Marleigh Duncan had a big day on the mound Tuesday for the Tornado softball squad.
Duncan picked up her second save of the season in King’s 7-5 win over Tusculum.
She came on in relief of former Ridgeview star Nikole Counts (6-3), who picked up the win in five innings of work.
Duncan (6-3) then pitched a complete-game five-hitter in the nightcap of a doubleheader, giving up two walks while striking out three in the Tornado’s 2-1 win to complete the sweep.
HEADED NORTH
Congrats to J.I. Burton senior Xadrian Taybron.
Taybron signed with Bluefield College on Monday to continue his football career and education.
Bluefield is coached by former UVA Wise gridiron boss Dewey Lusk.