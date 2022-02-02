Gate City travels to Ridgeview on Thursday for a game that could decide the Mountain 7 District girls basketball championship.
Twin Springs and J.I. Burton play games on Friday and Saturday that could decide the Cumberland District boys championship.
With just over a week left in the regular season in Southwest Virginia, nothing has been decided when it comes to championships in either the Mountain 7 or Cumberland district races.
The regular-season title is more than just another trophy to put in the case for the champion.
The season champ earns the top spot in the postseason district tournament and is the number one seed from its district in the regional tournament.
That means a lot in chasing the ultimate goal of a state championship.
MOUNTAIN 7 GIRLS
Gate City (10-8, 7-1) heads to Dickenson County on Thursday to take on Ridgeview (15-3, 7-1) with the winner earning a game on the loser in the district standings.
Of course, the winner would still have to win out to claim the season title outright. But a win Thursday is obviously big in the chase for the crown.
After Thursday’s game, Gate City closes out its season with games at John Battle and home games next week against Lee High and Union.
Ridgeview has three games next week: at home against Union and Lee High and on the road at Abingdon.
Wise Central (15-5, 7-3) and even John Battle (7-10, 3-4) are still in contention for a shot of at least a share of the regular-season crown. But both would need a whole lot of help.
MOUNTAIN 7 BOYS
Union (13-4, 8-0) is still in the driver’s seat with an unblemished mark in the district standings.
The Bears could help their cause tremendously with a win over Abingdon (11-6, 6-2) on Friday.
Next week, Union is scheduled to host John Battle on Monday, travel to Ridgeview (15-3, 5-3) on Tuesday and end the regular season Friday at Gate City (8-8, 6-2).
Abingdon, Gate City and Ridgeview are all still in contention for a shot at the district top spot. It would likely take two of the three to knock off Union in the upcoming week.
CUMBERLAND BOYS
Twin Springs (12-7, 5-2) travels to J.I. Burton (9-8, 5-1) Friday and hosts the Raiders on Saturday.
A sweep by Burton could just about wrap up a title for the Raiders.
Twin Springs’ final game of the regular season is scheduled for Feb. 11 at home against Rye Cove (15-3, 6-2).
Rye Cove is the other big player in the chase for the district crown, especially if Twin Springs and Burton split their contests this weekend.
Eastside (10-9, 4-3), which took back-to-back wins over Burton and Twin Springs on Tuesday and Wednesday, still has a chance to be a player also.
CUMBERLAND GIRLS
It’s becoming the norm with Eastside and Thomas Walker battling it out for the district crown.
It likely will be the same this season when the Lady Spartans (12-6, 6-0) travel to Ewing on Feb. 11 to face Thomas Walker (12-6, 6-1).
J.I. Burton (9-7, 3-3) has an outside shot at a share of the title with some help here and there.
SIGNING DAY
Wednesday was National Signing Day, but Union’s Zavier Lomax is waiting for Friday for his official signing.
The All-Mountain 7 District offensive player of the year will have a signing ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m., when he will make his commitment to continue his football and athletic career at Morehead State.
UVA WISE COMMITS
Half of the UVA Wise football commits that signed Wednesday to play in the fall for the Cavaliers are linebackers.
The freshmen linebackers include Aydan Willis, of Sherando High in Stephens City, Virginia; Ken Hines, of R.S. Central High in Rutherfordton, North Carolina; Daron Gaskin, of Shiloh High in Snellville, Georgia; Curtis Young, of South Doyle; and Raaphell Mayes, of Knox Catholic.
The Cavs also got commitments from Richlands quarterback Gavin Cox and long snapper Derek Damron of Wise Central.
Damron is the son of UVA Wise football coach Dane Damron.
Offensive lineman Lucas O’Quinn, of Honaker, and Tayshawn Minor, of Fork Union Military Academy, also signed with the Cavs, as did tight end Reese Cole of Gatlinburg-Pittman.
FUTURE WASPS
Southwest District offensive and defensive player of the year Zach Blevins, who quarterbacked Graham last season, Virginia High running back Stevie Thomas and David Crockett defensive back Isaiah Lang were among the list of Emory & Henry football signees Wednesday.
Other signees include: Elijah Munden, defensive lineman, of Virginia Beach; Hunter Richards, offensive lineman, of Vinton; Joe Covington, offensive lineman, of Mechanicsville; Malchiachi McNeil-Harrison, defensive back, of Knoxville; Giovanni Diaz, offensive lineman, of Lakeland, Florida; Spencer Goins, defensive back, of Connelly Springs, North Carolina; Noah Giger, defensive lineman, of Knoxville; Justin Hill, running back, of Dallas, North Carolina; Rowan Burdick, linebacker, of Summerville, Georgia; Zach Blevins, linebacker, of Falls Mill, Virginia; Jacob Robinson, defensive back, of Warrenton; Christian Young, offensive lineman, of Fredericksburg; Deuce Anderson, linebacker, of Roanoke; Zach Thompson, offensive lineman, of Catlett, Virginia; Jaylin Mitchell, wide receiver, of Portsmouth; Tmahoge Penn, wide receiver, of Martinsville; and Jacquez Bailey, wide receiver, of Jonesboro, Georgia.