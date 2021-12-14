One of the largest high school wrestling events in far Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
After a forced cancellation last year because of COVID-19, the Bobby Bates Wrestling Classic is back this weekend.
A total of 27 schools from four states will be represented.
In addition to host Wise Central, Union, Lee, Abingdon and John Battle from the Mountain 7 District will be participating.
J.I. Burton, Eastside and Castlewood from the Cumberland District will be represented.
Other participating Virginia schools and their districts include: Graham and Tazewell from the Southwest District; Holston, Lebanon, Northwood and Rural Retreat from the Hogoheegee District; Honaker from the Black Diamond District; Fort Chiswell, George Wythe and Grayson County from the Mountain Empire District; and Rustburg from the Region 3C Seminole District.
The tournament will also include two Tennessee schools — Daniel Boone and Anderson County — as well as five schools from Kentucky: Letcher County Central, Johnson Central, Martin County, Pikeville and Prestonsburg.
Princeton is the lone West Virginia school in the event.
The annual tournament, which started in 2011, will be held at UVA Wise’s Prior Convocation Center with the first round slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The championship second round and the first and second rounds of the consolation bracket are scheduled to take the first day of the tournament into the late evening hours of Friday.
The two-day tourney concludes Saturday with championship quarterfinals and the third round of the consolation bracket scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Consolation bracket matches will be held throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Third-place matches are set to begin at 3 p.m. with the championship bouts set for a 4:30 start time.
BORDER BATTLE
Teams from three states will be involved in the first Battle of the Border basketball tournament at Lee High next week.
The tournament is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday with four games slated each day at 5-Star Gymnasium.
Action is slated to begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday with Ridgeview taking on Letcher County Central, Ky.
The 4 p.m. game will feature Thomas Walker against J.F. White Academy.
Tuesday evening games include Pineville, Ky., against Hancock County at 6 and host Lee High taking on KACHEA at 8.
The tournament continues Wednesday and Thursday with winners' bracket and consolation bracket games.
MAKING IT OFFICIAL
Congratulations go out to Gate City senior Carson Jenkins.
Jenkins, a multi-sport star for the Blue Devils, made his intent official this week to continue his education and football career next fall at William and Mary.
Congrats also go out to Eastside’s Tinley Hamilton.
Hamilton signed a letter of intent earlier this month to continue her academic and softball career at Emory & Henry College.