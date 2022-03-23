Spring is officially here, and so is the spring sports season.
Before diving into spring sports, however, here are a couple of parting notes on basketball season.
FAMILY TIES
There always seems to be a family tie or two connected with Wise Central’s six state girls basketball championships.
This past season was no different.
Lady Warriors senior Isabella Sturgill was a starter on the 2022 state championship team.
She’s not the first on her team, however, that will get to sport a state championship ring.
Sturgill’s mother, Bethany Mullins Sturgill, was a freshman on coach Jerry Wolfe’s Pound Lady Wildcats team that went 26-2 in 1988 and beat Buffalo Gap in a dramatic 46-44 decision in the VHSL Group A state title game.
“Genetics matter, and expectations matter,” Central coach Robin Dotson said of the many family connections that have been on his teams throughout the years.
The Central coach said Isabella was one of many players on the team, which he often referred to as a family, that was key to this season’s success.
“Isabella has been invaluable to our program and our success,” Dotson said. “She plays as hard as any player I’ve ever coached, and there has never been a time in practice or in a game that she didn’t give 100%.
“In addition to her great effort, her toughness scale was off the charts. There were many times during her career that we thought she was hurting, but she would never admit it. She would always just say ‘I’m OK, I’m good to go.’
“In addition to these qualities, she was always lifting her teammates up with an encouraging word or pat on the back.”
Isabella contributes her attitude that her coach describes to her mother and father.
“I’ve always gotten advice from mom and dad,” she said. “Basically, they’ve always told me to focus on God.
“That was good advice, especially when it gets tough.”
Isabella recalled having to sit on the bench because of an ankle injury with her team down by 12 points going into the fourth quarter.
“That was a tough time, and all I could do was sit there and pray,” she said.
For Bethany, there are plenty of memories about the 1988 championship team.
“It was amazing winning the state, especially being from such a small town and small school like Pound,” she said. “Building friendships that have lasted a lifetime seems to be one of the most important things.”
Comparing winning a state title to watching her daughter win a state title is impossible, Bethany said.
Hands down, the greater moment was watching her daughter claim the state crown.
“Watching my own daughter achieve that same goal, there’s just no comparison,” Bethany said.
HONOR ROLL
Several area basketball players have earned the honor of being named to the VHSL all-state teams.
Union’s Bradley Bunch, a senior, was the lone Region 2D player named to the Class 2 boys all-state squad.
The Pikeville signee was the Times News All-Southwest Virginia, All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 District player of the year.
Graham senior David Graves and Marion senior Grant Williams were named to the all-state second team.
On the VHSL Class 1 boys all-state team, Twin Springs junior Connor Lane was the lone area player on the first team, while senior Ethan Chavez, of Rye Cove, senior Cole Rolen, of Northwood, and sophomore Aiden Lowe, of Honaker, were named to the second team.
In girls basketball, Wise Central’s Dotson, who guided the Lady Warriors to their sixth state championship this season, was named as the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state coach of the year.
Central freshman Emmah McAmis was named to the Class 2 first team, along with Gate City’s Macey Mullins and Ridgeview’s Hailey Sutherland, both seniors.
Second team picks to the Class 2 all-state team from Region 2D include Gate City junior Lexi Ervin, Ridgeview senior Brooke Frazier and Marion senior Amber Kimberlin.
Honaker won its third straight Class 1 girls basketball state championship.
Lady Tigers coach Misty Miller was named as this season’s Class 1 coach of the year.
Honaker senior Kylie Vance was named to the first-team squad, along with Thomas Walker senior Lakin Burke, who holds the school record for most points scored in girls basketball.
On the Class 1 second team from Region 1D are Eastside freshman Azzy Hammons, Twin Valley junior Haylee Moore and Grundy sophomore Madison Looney.
BIG K
UVA Wise softball pitcher McKenna Falwell reached a milestone this week.
Falwell recorded her 250th career strikeout.
She is only the fifth pitcher in Cavalier history to reach the milestone.