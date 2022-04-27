It’s been a while since there’s been such a buzz about the NFL draft in Big Stone Gap.
In 2000, UVA and Powell Valley star Thomas Jones was picked by Arizona in the first round of the draft.
Four years later, Jones’ younger brother Julius, who starred at Notre Dame and at Powell Valley in his prep days, was drafted by Dallas.
Now, it’s James Mitchell’s time to sit and watch the draft from his residence in Big Stone Gap.
Mitchell is projected by most to be picked on Saturday in the sixth or seventh round.
As a general rule, tight ends are not high-round draft picks. Neither are players coming off a major injury.
The fact that Mitchell is projected to go in the draft speaks volumes for his abilities on the field and his attributes off the field.
Mitchell, a preseason All-ACC pick at Virginia Tech, played just two games in his senior season before an ACL injury sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Still, the high school star from Union was listed as a prospect for the draft.
Mitchell played in every game his freshman year at Tech, primarily on special teams.
In his sophomore year, he had 21 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns.
He had 26 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns in his junior year.
During his high school days, he was an all-state player all four years, including his senior year, when he moved from tight end to quarterback because of injuries to other Bears players.
ANOTHER PROSPECT FROM THE MOUNTAINS
Mitchell is not the only one from far Southwest Virginia who will be watching the draft intently over the next few days.
Jordan Stout, who played for two years at Virginia Tech before transferring to Penn State, is expected to be drafted as a punter or kicker.
One of the top collegiate kickers in the nation, Stout is from Honaker, where he was an all-state pick three years in a row.
He is projected by most of those in the know to be picked in the sixth or seventh round.
HEADED HOME
Luke Lawson will be playing his collegiate basketball closer to home in the upcoming season.
After four season’s at UNC-Asheville, the 6-7 Lawson will be playing his fifth year at UVA Wise.
Lawson led Eatside to the VHSL Class 1 state championship game in 2018.
He averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game for the Spartans in his senior season.
Last season at Asheville, Lawson played in 17 games, averaging 11.2 minutes of playing time and averaging 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
He scored a college career-high 14 points last season against Milligan.
LOTS OF RECORDS
It was anything but a banner year for teams at UVA Wise this spring.
For several individual Cavaliers, however, things went well.
School records were set by players in three different sports this spring at the DII school.
Tyler Campbell set a school record for most home runs in a single baseball season with 16.
D.J. Dickson also set a baseball single-season record with the best on base percentage at .526.
In softball, Alexis Miles and Kaylee Johnson graduate from the school at the top of the career home run list — Miles with 38 and Johnson with 37.
Erin Smith heads the lacrosse career-best list with 189 ground balls.
Mallory Trimble also broke into the lacrosse record book with 10 caused turnovers in a single game.
HEADED TO THE POSTSEASON
King University’s softball program begins play as the No. 1 seed in the Conference Carolina tournament Thursday night after sweeping Emmanuel over the weekend to give the Tornado a program-record 11 straight wins and improve to 37-15 on the season.
The 37 wins is a program record for most victories in a season.
The King squad has a heavy Southwest Virginia flavor, particularly on the pitchers mound.
Union grad Marleigh Duncan picked up her fifth save of the season in Saturday’s opening-game win against Emmanuel.
Duncan is 7-7 on the season.
Nikole Counts, a Ridgeview grad, picked up a complete-game win in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
The victory was the 17th of the season for Counts, who carries a 17-7 mark in her junior year.
Senior Haley Mullins (Wise Central) has also seen some work on the mound for the Tornado.
Southwest Virginia also has some influence for King’s program in the field with a trio of former John Battle stars.
Haylee Dye has started 42 games in her junior year. She carries a .333 batting average with two home runs and 20 RBIs for King.
Infielders Maggie Deel and Logan Leonard, both former Battle stars, have also contributed to King’s success this season.