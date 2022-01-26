Mac McClung keeps rolling through the NBA G-League.
The former Gate City and Texas Tech star racked up 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds Monday for South Bay in the Lakers’ 124-116 win over the Memphis Hustle.
With South Bay, McClung is averaging 22.6 points, 7.2 assists and six rebounds per game.
OTHER THINGS
McClung had a recent appearance on the Los Angeles-based “1 Star Recruits” podcast in which he talked about his journey from Gate City through the collegiate ranks to going to camp with the Lakers and playing with the Lakers’ G-League squad.
He also talked about his two 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls and his ambition of making the NBA a more permanent job.
McClung also talked about several other things during the podcast, including his jump program, his obsession with dunking, who his favorite dunker is and some of the best dunks he’s ever seen.
He chats about his hometown of Gate City and the differences between the Scott County town and Southern California. And he mentions some of his favorite eating establishments in the Gate City area.
The full podcast can be found at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1153229/episodes/9954223-mac-mcclung-south-bay-lakers-guard-interview.
PERSONAL BEST
Former Gate City star Sarah Thompson matched her career best for most points in a game Saturday when she scored 10 for ETSU in a 68-45 win over Western Carolina.
Thompson also tied her career high with four assists and had three steals, another career best.
The Bucs freshman scored 10 earlier in the season against St. Bonaventure.
CAREER MARKS
Union’s Bradley Bunch recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark in leading the Bears to a Mountain 7 District basketball win over Ridgeview last weekend.
Ridgeview’s girls basketball squad added a 1,000-point scorer to its ranks Tuesday when Hayley Sutherland surpassed the mark in the Wolfpack’s game against Gate City.
Gate City’s Eli McMurray set a career mark of his own Tuesday in the Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 victory over Ridgeview. The sophomore scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Blue Devils.
WASPS GET REVENGE
Emory & Henry (12-4) evened the season series at 1-1 with UVA Wise on Tuesday with a 91-82 nonconference men’s basketball win.
Cade Looney (Grundy) led a quartet of Emory & Henry double-figure scorers with 20 points, while Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Leftwich finished with 11 points for the Wasps, and Patrick Antonelli had 10.
UVA Wise’s Isaiah McAmis (Wise Central) led all scorers with 21 points, while Kervens Yacinthe had 14 and Grayson Honaker (Honaker) and Tyler Lloyd finished with 12 for the Cavaliers (1-16).
LONG SPRING?
The spring season could be a long one for UVA Wise baseball and softball if the South Atlantic Conference pollsters are on the mark.
The conference released its preseason picks this week, and the Cavaliers were picked to finish 13th in the 13-member baseball league.
The UVA Wise softball team was picked to finish tied for ninth with Limestone in the SAC preseason poll.
MR. PRESIDENT
Honaker Athletic Director Trevor Coleman has been named as the president-elect of the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
Coleman has coached various athletic programs during his 26-year tenure at Honaker and has served as the school’s athletic director for 19 years.
He has served on the VIAAA Board of Directors for 18 years as a regional representative for regions D, 1A West and 1D.
Coleman will assume the duties of president-elect at the VIAAA conference in March and will take over as the organization’s president in March of next year.
CAVS GET A NEW GOLFER
David Crockett golfer Braden Clever has signed to continue his athletic and academic career at UVA Wise.
Last summer, Clever took home top honors in a SNEDS Tour event held at Link Hills Golf Course, where he competed against other top prep golfers in the area.