Lebanon is headed back to the Southwest District.
Honaker is going to Hogoheegee.
The VHSL Executive Committee met Wednesday and is expected to formally announce its final decisions Thursday on the latest VHSL realignment for regions and districts.
The new realignment plan is scheduled to begin in the fall of the 2023-24 school year and run through the 2026-27 school year.
Lebanon, which once was a member of the Southwest District, is a current member of the Hogoheegee.
The move to the Hogoheegee for Lebanon coincided with the Pioneers dropping from Class 2 status to Class 1.
Under the next year’s realignment plan, Lebanon’s enrollment is back at the Class 2 level.
The VHSL realignment plan initially proposed keeping Lebanon in the Hogoheegee. The district’s other members include Class 1 schools Chilhowie, Holston, Northwood, Patrick Henry and Rural Retreat.
There are no Class 2 schools in the Hogoheegee this year.
Lebanon’s move to the Southwest would give the district six schools, all of which would be Class 2 schools.
Beginning in the fall season next year, the Southwest District would consist of Virginia High, Graham, Lebanon, Marion, Richlands and Tazewell.
The Southwest is one of two districts that comprise Region 2D. The other is the Mountain 7.
Under the approved plan, there will be no changes in the Mountain 7.
The Mountain 7 includes one Class 3 school, Abingdon, and six Class 2 schools: Gate City, Union, Lee High, Wise Central, John Battle and Ridgeview.
HONAKER TO HOGOHEEGEE
The only other realignment change that would affect districts in far Southwest Virginia will have an impact on Region 1D with long-time Black Diamond member Honaker making the shift to the Hogoheegee.
The move would allow the Hogoheegee to maintain its membership at six schools, and all would be Class 1 teams.
The Cumberland District would remain the same with six Class 1 teams: Rye Cove, Twin Springs, J.I. Burton, Eastside, Thomas Walker and Castlewood.
BDD TO SHRINK
With Honaker’s shift to the Hogoheegee, the Black Diamond District would be the smallest district in the region and would consist of exclusively of Buchanan County schools: Council, Grundy, Hurley and Twin Valley.
Of the four, only two schools, Grundy and Hurley, field football programs. Twin Valley started this year with a football team but ended the program after just one game because of lack of participation.
Twin Valley athletic officials say they do plan to have a varsity football team next year.
Discussions have swirled around Buchanan County for several years regarding consolidation of the county high schools, but no definite plans about such a move have materialized.
When the VHSL’s Alignment Committee announced its original proposal, which included the move of Honaker from the BDD to the Hogoheegee, Grundy and Council and Hurley all appealed to move to other districts but later withdrew their appeals.
THE TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 football poll as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
The committee agrees on the top three squads with Graham, Ridgeview and Union holding on to the spots.
The group has several different choices the rest of the way with a lot of teams from around the region picking up mentions from the voters.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the teams, first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
1) Graham (8) 4-0 104
2) Ridgeview (4) 3-0 92
3) Union 3-1 66
4) Virginia High 3-1 29
5) Abingdon 2-2 19
6) Rye Cove 4-0 15
7) Gate City 2-2 11
Others receiving votes: Wise Central, 2-2 (9), Tazewell, 2-2 (7), Honaker, 3-1 (6), J.I. Burton, 2-2 (4), Grundy, 1-2 (3), Rural Retreat, 2-1 (2), Hurley, 3-1 (1), Lebanon, 3-1 (1).