Here we go, ready or not.
With Halloween this weekend, Friday night will offer some treats and some tricks for some area prep football teams.
Both the Class 2 Mountain 7 District and the Class 1 Cumberland District have crucial games on tap Friday night with several schools anxiously awaiting the results.
MOUNTAIN 7
In the Mountain 7, Union (6-2, 3-1) heads to Abingdon (7-1, 4-0) in a game that could decide the regular season champion.
Abingdon is undefeated in the district and would win the league championship with a victory Friday over the visiting Bears at Falcon Stadium.
For Union, a win over the Class 3 Falcons and a victory over winless John Battle on Nov. 5 would give the Bears a probable tie for the M7 trophy.
A Falcon win on Friday would likely mean a three-way tie for second place in the final district standings, which would also mean a scramble for playoff seeding between the Class 2 teams in the district.
Abingdon will compete in Region 3D in the postseason, while the rest of the district will compete in Region 2D.
A tie with Union, Wise Central and Ridgeview is the likely scenario if Abingdon beats the Bears on Friday.
Power points would decide the seeding in the postseason with the three schools.
The most likely candidate for the fourth and final seed for the postseason from the Mountain 7 would be Gate City.
THE CUMBERLAND
The Cumberland District has a rather big game itself Friday night with Twin Springs making the trek from Nickelsville to Ewing.
The winner of the game will likely win the Cumberland title.
The game is the final regular-season game on the field for the Titans. Twin Springs will win its Nov. 5 game with Rye Cove by forfeit.
If the Titans win Friday, they win the district crown. It’s that simple.
If Thomas Walker wins Friday, the Pioneers are in the driver’s seat as far as winning the district crown. But Thomas Walker would also have to beat Burton on Nov. 5 in order to claim the league title outright.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
The teams are selected from Region D districts.
Graham stays on top of the football poll as the consensus No. 1 team heading into the next to last Friday of the regular season. The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL
Graham, (11) 7-0 88
Abingdon, 7-1 66
Union, 6-2 45
Virginia High, 6-1 37
Wise Central, 5-3 35
Ridgeview, 6-2 28
Holston, 8-0 16
Others receiving votes: Twin Springs 4, Chilhowie 2.