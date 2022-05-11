The search for a new football coach at Thomas Walker is on.
After five seasons at the helm of the program, Nick Johnson has resigned as the Pioneers coach.
Johnson said Wednesday he has accepted a teaching position at Union Primary School in Big Stone Gap.
During his five seasons at Thomas Walker, Johnson’s teams had a combined record of 26-24. Last season, the Pioneers finished 5-5 and challenged for a Cumberland District championship.
Thomas Walker also was in contention for a district championship in Johnson’s second season, when the Pioneers finished 7-3.
“I’m leaving the program in better shape than it was when I got it, and I’m happy with that,” Johnson said. “It’s been a day full of emotions. I have nothing but love and respect for Lee County, especially Thomas Walker. I love this community.”
Johnson said his decision was a family decision.
He plans to spend more time with his family, and the teaching opportunity in Wise County came along at the right time.
“It’s a blessing,” the coach said. “It was just an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”
BASKETBALL IN THE SPRING
While the region is focused on spring and all the outdoor prep sports that come with it, there are some young folks that are sharpening their skills on the basketball court in Southwest Virginia.
Southwest Virginia Elite features top hoops players from throughout the region.
Some of the high school stars who shine in the winter basketball season are also showing their stuff in the spring, and they’re doing it quite well.
Both the 17U and the 16U teams face one of their toughest challenges this weekend with a trip to the Smoky Mountains to compete in the Rocky Top Invitational in Gatlinburg.
The tournament features teams from across the country.
The Southwest Virginia Elite 17U team, which sports a record of 14-1, will face Under Pressure Elite, from Clearwater, Florida, on Friday before playing Next Level Elite-Burdette (Pickens, South Carolina) and The UNIT (New York) on Saturday.
The team ends its play in the round-robin tournament on Sunday against the Charlotte Royals.
The 16U Elite team from Southwest Virginia, 11-4 on the year, will play a similar round-robin format this weekend against teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.
THE ROSTERS
The Elite teams’ rosters have an assortment of prep players from throughout Southwest Virginia.
Chantz Robinette (Ridgeview) currently leads the 17U squad in scoring, averaging 14 points per game. He also is pulling down 4.7 rebounds per game.
Abingdon junior Dayton Osborne averages 13 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while freshman Ethan Collins (Wise Central) is putting up 10 points and five rebounds per game.
The team also includes Gate City sophomore Gunner Garrett, Union senior Noah Jordan, Lee High freshmen Brynnen Pendergraft and Brayden Hammonds, freshmen Chance Boggs (Wise Central) and Luke Honaker (Abingdon) and senior Grant Williams of Marion.
Five of the 17U players — Collins, Boggs, Garrett, Hammonds and Pendergraft — also play on the 16U squad.
The 16U roster is rounded out by Isaiah Justice (Ridgeview) and Luke Honaker (Abingdon).
Collins leads the 16U team in scoring. He averages 22 points and seven rebounds per game, while Garrett is averaging a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Hammonds averages eight points per game for the Elite.
SUMMER CELEBRATION FOR BURTON HOF
After being sidelined by COVID-19, the J.I. Burton Hall of Fame will celebrate three classes of inductees this year.
The 2020 and 2021 classes will be recognized June 11 at the Hotel Norton.
The 2020 Class includes:
• David Hill — A member of the 1958 District 8 championship team and an all-state selection in 1958 and ‘59.
• Dr. Preston Miller Jr. — A football and basketball player from 1953-55.
• Mark Neeley — An all-state performer in both football and basketball in 1979-80, Neeley still holds four school records.
• Kenny Stidham — A football and basketball star, Stidham played running back for the 1972 state championship football team and earned All-Lonesome Pine District status. He also was an all-district performer on the basketball team that won the LPD championship in 1972-73 season.
The 2021 class includes:
• Anthony Caruso — A four-sport star for Burton, Caruso was named all-state football in 1980 and was all-district in football, basketball, baseball and track.
•Major Griffey — Starring in football, basketball and track, Griffey was an all-state football and track performer and was named the Lonesome Pine District male athlete of the year in 1992.
• Al Stecker — An all-district football player in 1960, Stecker also played basketball and baseball and ran track for the Raiders. In 1966 he returned to Burton as a coach, where he guided the baseball and golf teams and was an assistant football coach on the 1972 state championship team.
• The Honorable John Robert Stump — A varsity football and basketball player for four seasons, Stump went on to serve as circuit court judge in Southwest Virginia from 1981 to 2009.
The Burton Hall of Fame Committee will be announcing the 2022 class of inductees later this month.
The 2022 inductees will be honored at an induction ceremony in the fall.
HEADED NORTH
Former UVA Wise wide receiver Devin Heckstall has signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.
A Baltimore native, Heckstall caught 42 passes for 751 yards and six touchdowns last fall and was named first-team All-South Atlantic Conference.
Heckstall played his best against tougher competition in his lone season as a Cavalier.
Against NCAA FCS foe ETSU, the 6-foot-6 receiver hauled in 10 receptions for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns before later adding a season-high 142 receiving yards and a score against perennial SAC power Wingate.
FUTURE HIGHLANDER
Virginia High’s Isaac Berry recently signed to continue his education and baseball career at Radford University.