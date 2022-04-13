For a week or so, the University of Richmond’s Will Gipe was in the Atlantic 10 Conference record book.
The Wise native and graduate of the now-defunct J.J. Kelly High School was the youngest assistant coach in the conference.
“It’s funny, I was the youngest assistant for about a week before Frank Martin was hired at UMass and immediately hired someone from his staff at South Carolina that is younger than myself,” Gipe said.
So he’s now the second-youngest assistant coach in the A-10.
“It’s a very humbling thing to have happened. For coach (Chris) Mooney to have the trust and loyalty to me that he has you just don’t find within many programs in college basketball.
“I will be forever grateful for how coach and his wife, Lia, have taken care of myself and Amber.
“It’s also just a result of the hard work and performance of our players. The way Jacob Gilyard, Tyler Burton, Grant Golden, and the whole team played during that postseason run makes things like this possible. I will forever be grateful to those players and their families for their commitment to Richmond and our program.”
Gipe has been a member of the Richmond staff for the last six seasons, originally joining the program as video coordinator in 2016.
He was promoted to director of program development in 2019 and added director of recruiting responsibilities in 2021.
According to a media release from Richmond, Gipe will continue to direct the team’s non-conference scheduling process in addition to focusing on recruiting, scouting and player development.
He came to Richmond following five years at Virginia Tech, three as a student manager and two as a graduate assistant.
Gipe is also in the history books of J.J. Kelly.
He was a member of the Indians baseball team that lost in the 2011 VHSL Group A state championship to Honaker. The team was the last athletic team to play under the J.J. Kelly banner. The school consolidated with Pound in the fall of 2011 to form Wise Central.
Gipe also played tennis and basketball at Kelly. Ironically, he says basketball was his worst sport, but he fell in love with the game.
That passion kept him in the sports world at Virginia Tech.
“I was self-aware I was not a Division I athlete, but I wanted to stay involved with sports,” Gipe said.
During Gipe’s junior year in high school, Kelly baseball coach Chad Longworth took the team to a Virginia Tech contest.
Longworth’s sister Alicia worked in the sports marketing department at Tech.
“She suggested I become a student-manager for the team if I came to Tech, and that was how I got started with the basketball team there,” Gipe recalled. “Entering college, I thought I wanted to be a high school teacher and coach. But pretty soon after being a part of the team as a student-manager I fell in love with the college game. I loved the commitment of everyone in the program, the level of play, the recruiting process, all of it.”
GOING DANCING
As director of recruiting this past season, Gipe went to the NCAA Tournament with Richmond, an experience he will remember for a while.
“The NCAA Tournament was by far the coolest experience I have had working in college athletics,” he said. “It was everything I could’ve dreamt of and more.
“It was even better that my mom, dad, and uncle were able to make the trip to Buffalo and witness that first round win against Iowa.
“The NCAA Tournament is such a unique event in how they take care of your team logistically, the environment in the arena, the level of competition, everything about it is just different than the rest of the season.”
ATHLETIC TIES CLOSE TO HOME
Athletics is nothing new for his family. Neither are Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Gipe’s parents, uncle and both parental grandparents graduated from Dobyns-Bennett.
His grandfather, Bob Gipe, was an all-state basketball player at D-B before playing four years at Tennessee.
Gipe’s younger sister, Laura, was an all-star athlete at J.J. Kelly and Wise Central. And his wife, Amber Dougherty Gipe, was a member of the Gate City 2004 and 2005 state championship volleyball teams.
NEW RECORD HOLDER
Wise Central’s Olivia Webb is in the Lady Warriors’ soccer record book.
Webb scored six goals last week in Central’s 9-1 win over Lee High. The goals gave Webb, a junior, a school record 39 goals in her career.
A FIRST ON FRIDAY
Twin Springs and Rye Cove baseball teams will play Friday at the Scott County Sports Complex in Gate City.
The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.