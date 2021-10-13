Lee High is on a winning streak. The same team that lost 26 football games in a row has won its last three.
The Generals’ win streak started on Oct. 2 in a strange win, but a win nonetheless, against Rye Cove.
The game was called at halftime because injuries to an already ailing Rye Cove team left the Eagles with too few players to continue.
On Oct. 8, the Generals picked up win No. 3 with a slim victory over J.I. Burton.
The third win for first-year Lee coach Joey Carroll’s squad came Tuesday at Emory & Henry with a 57-34 victory over Eastern Montgomery.
An offense powered by freshman quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft, who finished the game completing 10 of 15 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns, racked up a season-high point total on its way to the win.
The recent success of Carroll’s Generals has folks in Lee County talking about a football postseason for the first time in quite a while. And it’s very possible.
Lee is 3-3 on the season and currently ranks seventh in the Region 2D power points rankings.
The Generals have a key Mountain 7 District contest at Gate City on Saturday.
Barring quarantines, cancellations, etc., Lee ends its season with games at Wise Central on Oct. 22, at home against John Battle on Oct. 29 and hosting Abingdon on Nov. 5.
Winning two of its last five games would give the Generals a .500 season and almost guarantee coach Carroll’s squad a trip to the Region 2D playoffs.
THE POWER POINTS ARE HERE
It’s almost like Christmas for prep football fans in Virginia.
The VHSL released the official power points for each region in the state for the first time on Monday.
Wednesday, the power ratings were updated because of a few games played across the commonwealth on Monday and Tuesday.
For the casual fan, the power point rankings are used by each region to determine which football teams advance to the regional playoffs.
You do not have to have a degree in accounting or statistics to figure out the system, but a basic knowledge of arithmetic is a good start.
Undefeated Graham (5-0) heads this week’s rankings in Region 2D, while Virginia High (5-0) is not far behind. The two teams are scheduled to play Friday in Bluefield in what should be an old fashioned barn burner.
Union (5-1) and Ridgeview (5-1) rank third and fourth.
Wise Central (3-3) is in the fifth spot, followed by Richlands (2-3), Lee High (3-3) and Tazewell (2-4).
Gate City (2-4) is in the ninth spot.
That means the Blue Devils would be out of the playoff picture if the playoffs started today. But the playoffs do not begin until the weekend of Nov. 13.
A win over Lee High on Saturday at Legion Field would go a long way in helping coach Jeremy Houseright’s boys in blue move up the power ranking chart and into the playoff picture.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
The teams are selected from Region D districts.
Graham continues to rule the roost in the region in football, as the unanimous pick for the No. 1 spot, while Gate City stays on top of the volleyball poll as it has since the season started.
The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL
Graham, (13) 5-0 104
Union, 5-1 77
Abingdon, 6-1 55
Virginia High, 5-0 53
Ridgeview, 5-1 45
Wise Central, 3-3 16
Holston, 6-0 15
Others receiving votes: Chilhowie 11, Twin Springs 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Gate City, (6) 15-4 53
Virginia High, (1) 15-3 42
Patrick Henry, 20-2 30
Wise Central, 14-6 23
John Battle, 10-7 14
Ridgeview, 12-5 12
Chilhowie, 14-5 11
Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Thomas Walker 6, Honaker 5, Abingdon 2, Union 1.