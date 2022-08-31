The prep football weekend gets started a little early this week.
Eastside entertains Lee High in a meeting at Carl McConnell Stadium on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The game should be an interesting one as both squads look for their first win of the season.
Lee dropped a 48-7 Mountain 7 District decision to Union last week, while Eastside fell to Wise Central 41-7 in a battle of Wise County rivals.
Despite the lopsided losses, both teams showed some promise.
Lee’s Brynnen Pendergraft showed continued skill at quarterback, connecting with Brayden Hammonds on a 70-yard touchdown pass.
Eastside QB Jaxsyn Collins completed 6 of 15 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Eli McCoy was the favorite target for Collins, hauling in three passes for 56 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown reception.
FRIDAY CONTESTS
Here’s a few games to keep an eye on this weekend.
UNION at RICHLANDS
This contest will be an early season test for both squads. The Bears and the Blue Tornado both depend on the run game and both teams have the talent to put up big numbers Friday.
If you’re going to the game, get there early. A special Veterans Day pregame celebration is scheduled.
NORTHWOOD at RYE COVE
The Panthers make their second straight trip to Scott County this weekend.
Twin Springs handed Northwood a 28-8 season-opening loss last week, while Rye Cove beat Hurley 26-24.
The win for the Eagles ended a two-year losing streak.
Rye Cove is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2019.
COLLEGE SEASON BEGINS
The local college football season begins this week with UVA Wise hosting Ferrum at Carl Smith Stadium.
It’s the first meeting between the two teams in 25 years.
Emory & Henry begins its season Saturday at home against Concord.
The 1 p.m. contest at Fred Selfe Stadium is the first for E&H as an NCAA DII member.
The Wasps move from the DIII Old Dominion Athletic Conference to the DII South Atlantic Conference this season.
BURTON HALL OF FAME BANQUET
Tickets to the 2022 J.I. Burton Hall of Fame Induction Dinner are still available. The induction dinner will be held Sept. 17 in Norton.
The final day to purchase the $40 tickets for the ceremony is Sept. 10 and can be purchased by mailing ticket requests, with checks made to J.I. Burton High School, to John I Burton High School, c/o Hall of Fame, 109 Eleventh Street SW, Norton, Va. 24273.
TOP 7
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
The Top 7 looks familiar to last week’s preseason poll with Ridgeview and Graham holding on to the top two spots.
Tazewell makes its debut in the poll after knocking off Virginia High last week.
The poll is based on a 10-8-6-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL
1) Ridgeview (6) 1-0 106
2) Graham (5) 1-0 102
3) Abingdon (1) 1-0 60
4) Union 1-0 55
5) Twin Springs 1-0 19
6) Patrick Henry 1-0 18
7) Tazewell 1-0 15
Others receiving votes: Richlands 12, Rural Retreat 10, Wise Central 9, Castlewood 2.