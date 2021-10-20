Thursday night’s Thomas Walker at Eastside football game is a key one for both teams.
The game carries a lot of weight in determining who wins the Cumberland District championship.
A victory by Thomas Walker (4-3, 2-0) would set up a showdown for the district title between the Pioneers and Twin Springs (5-1, 2-0) on Oct. 29 with the winner hoisting the league trophy.
A win by Eastside (4-3, 2-1), however, could muddy the waters when it comes to navigating toward a district championship.
Eastside’s one loss in the district came against Twin Springs.
A Spartan win Thursday night would also give Thomas Walker a loss in the Cumberland.
That would give Twin Springs the favored path to the district crown. All the Titans have to do is win on the 29th at Thomas Walker.
Beating the Pioneers on their home field, however, is a challenge in itself.
Barring upsets by other district opponents, a win by Eastside on Thursday and a win by Thomas Walker over Twin Springs on the 29th would mean a tri-championship for the Cumberland.
Of course there is another storyline that could play out in the pursuit of the district title.
Castlewood is 2-4 overall but 1-1 in district play.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to play at J.I. Burton on Friday and host Twin Springs on Tuesday before traveling to Eastside in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 5.
If Castlewood could run the table, the Blue Devils could win the district championship, or at least grab a share of it.
Buckle up prep football fans. It’s going to be a bumpy and maybe surprising ride to the first weekend in November.
EMORY & HENRY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GEARING UP
The women’s basketball team at Emory & Henry is preparing to make the transition from NCAA DIII to NCAA DII next season by playing a heavy DII schedule this year.
The Wasps will play approximately one-third of their contests against DII opponents with the other two-thirds of the games split between DIII and NAIA foes.
Fans will get their first look at Emory & Henry at the eighth Buzzmania celebration Friday at 7 p.m.
The event, co-hosted by the E&H men’s and women’s basketball teams, will take place at the John Rutledge King Center.
Emory & Henry will play a couple NCAA DI teams this year in preseason exhibition contests.
The Wasps travel to Radford on Nov. 4 and Western Carolina on Nov. 9.
The first regular season contest for the Wasps will be at Bridgewater College on Nov. 13.
The first home game is Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m. against Queens University of Charlotte.
After hosting Salem (N.C.) on Nov. 17, E&H will visit Guilford College on Nov. 21 and Young Harris College on Nov. 27.
After welcoming Lincoln Memorial University to the King Center on Nov. 30, the Wasps will travel to Alice Lloyd College on Dec. 2 and Lander University on Dec. 5.
Emory & Henry concludes the fall portion of its season with home games against Young Harris on Dec. 10 and Alice Lloyd on Dec. 15, which bookends a trip to Mary Baldwin on Dec. 13.
The new year sees the Wasps travel to Milligan, North Greenville, Bluefield State, Carson-Newman, Mary Washington and Carolina University in January.
February road games include a trip to Montreat and Salem, West Virginia.
Home games for the Wasps in January include Bluefield and Salem, West Virginia.
February home games include contests against Virginia-Lynchburg, Bluefield State and Carolina University.
GATE CITY PLAYING TENNESSEE TEAMS EARLY
Speaking of basketball schedules, here’s an interesting note on the prep scene.
Both the Gate City boys and girls basketball teams play nine games before the regular season starts, and all nine for each are against opponents from Tennessee.
Gate City traditionally plays teams from neighboring Tennessee as a normal practice. But to have all nondistrict opponents from the Volunteer state is definitely something unique.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area.
The teams are selected from Region D districts.
Graham stays on top of the football poll as the consensus No. 1 team, yet again. Abingdon and Union swap places this week after Wise Central upended Union for the second season in a row. Abingdon moves up from three to two, while Union falls one spot from No. 3 to No. 2.
With postseason play beginning next week in volleyball, this is the sports final poll.
The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL
Graham, (13) 6-0 104
Abingdon, 6-1 72
Union, 5-2 50
Ridgeview, 6-1 47
Virginia High, 5-1 39
Wise Central, 4-3 35
Holston, 7-0 15
Others receiving votes: Chilhowie 11, Twin Springs 8.
VOLLEYBALL
Gate City, (7) 18-4 61
Virginia High, (1) 16-3 48
Patrick Henry, 21-2 41
Wise Central, 15-7 29
Ridgeview, 15-6 19
Thomas Walker, 16-6 17
Chilhowie, 15-5 9
Others receiving votes: Marion 6, John Battle 5, Abingdon 1, Union 1.