Southwest Virginia Notes: Cumberland against adding Council, Hurley as new members

The Cumberland District is opposed to the idea of Council and Hurley joining the district, and the Hogoheegee District opposes the thought of Grundy joining the district that is littered with teams along I-81.

The VHSL released a schedule for appeals and for those to speak in opposition to the appeals of the league’s latest realignment plan that would begin in the fall of next year.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos