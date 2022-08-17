The Cumberland District is opposed to the idea of Council and Hurley joining the district, and the Hogoheegee District opposes the thought of Grundy joining the district that is littered with teams along I-81.
The VHSL released a schedule for appeals and for those to speak in opposition to the appeals of the league’s latest realignment plan that would begin in the fall of next year.
According to the schedule, Council and Hurley would speak to the alignment committee at 1 p.m. on Aug. 23 and present their appeals to leave the Black Diamond District.
The Cumberland District, which consists of Castlewood, Eastside, J.I. Burton, Rye Cove, Thomas Walker and Twin Springs would then have its turn to speak in opposition of such a move.
Allowing Council and Hurley to join the Cumberland, would put major travel increases on the teams that currently make up the district.
A trip from Thomas Walker in Ewing to Hurley is 148 miles, a three-hour jaunt for a district game.
Adding Grundy to the Hogoheegee would mean a similar trip for many of the district schools to Buchanan County.
The Hogoheegee is currently composed of Chilhowie, Holston, Patrick Henry and Northwood, as well as Russell County member Lebanon.
Another Russell County school, Honaker, would move from the BDD to the Hogoheegee if the original realignment plan is approved.
Honaker moving to the Hogoheegee is the only realignment move in the original plan.
After Tuesday’s appeals are heard, the alignment committee will make its final recommendations to the VHSL Executive Committee, which is set to act on the plan at its Sept. 21 meeting.
MORE FOOTBALL
It’s still the preseason for prep football in Virginia, but there’s plenty of action around the southwest part of the commonwealth.
Friday’s action includes preseason benefit games with Gate City going to Bristol to face Virginia High, Union entertaining George Wythe at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Lee High playing Thomas Walker at UVA Wise, Eastside going to Hurley and Castlewood playing at Rural Retreat.
Jamborees are on the Friday slate as well, with Twin Springs hosting Lebanon and Rye Cove; Wise Central, John Battle and Patrick Henry playing at J.I. Burton in Norton; and Abingdon traveling to Blacksburg to play Blacksburg and Glenvar.
VOLLEYBALL READY TO START
The prep volleyball season starts Monday with some exciting early-season games on tap next week.
Gate City travels to Science Hill on Monday, with Rye Cove at Union, among others, on Tuesday.
The week concludes on Aug. 27 with several area teams in action in a tournament at Virginia High.
NEW SOFTBALL COACH
John Battle has a new softball coach.
Veteran Battle assistant coach Tommy Harmon was hired this week as the new skipper for the Lady Trojans.
Harmon replaces Hannah Cress, who resigned the post after the season in the spring.
