Believe it or not, high school basketball's regular season in Virginia is halfway over.
It seems as though it just started.
In fact, it started less than three full weeks ago. The first play date for VHSL schools was Dec. 21.
The season, which was reduced to just six weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reach the halfway point on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on Jan. 30.
Monday marks the start of the home stretch for both boys and girls basketball in the commonwealth.
There are big questions about the season, played during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage throughout the state, the country and the world - Will the regular season make it to its conclusion without major interruptions? What happens if the regular season is not concluded by Jan. 30?
SLOW AND SORT OF STEADY
Just about all coaches have used the old adage “it’s marathon not a sprint” when referring to his or her team’s regular season. The coach will also likely tell you the goal for the team is to be playing its best at the end of the season.
This year, for many, the goal is to just be playing when the season comes to its conclusion.
Some basketball teams in the region have gone through the first three weeks of the season unphased by the pandemic and continue to play games on schedule.
Those are the lucky few.
Many programs have been affected in one way or another by COVID-19. Either individuals connected to teams have tested positive for the virus or opposing teams have had positive results to the virus.
Either way, games have been postponed, rescheduled - and in some cases postponed and rescheduled again.
That has been the case since the start of the season and will likely continue for the next three weeks.
WHAT IF?
With the season halfway over, a minimal number of teams have played half of their games. Most will be hard pressed to complete a full complement of 14 games by the end of the month.
That leaves the lingering question of what happens if teams do not finish their regular season before Jan. 30 with some district tournaments set to start on Feb. 1?
Some are working to come up with answers, but nothing is in concrete yet. Just more evidence that this school year for sports, and so much more, is the most challenging in our lifetime.
THE TOP 6
Here’s the look at the top 6 teams in Southwest Virginia with team’s name and overall record through the first three weeks of the season.
Boys Basketball
1) Abingdon 3-0
2) Union 2-1
3) Graham 2-0
4) Ridgeview 5-0
5) Grundy 1-0
6) Chilhowie 2-0
Girls Basketball
1) Gate City 4-0
2) Virginia High 3-1
3) Wise Central 6-1
4) Honaker 4-0
5) Thomas Walker 5-1
6) Abingdon 2-1