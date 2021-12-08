It’s early in the high school basketball season in Southwest Virginia.
Very early.
Nevertheless, it’s never too early to look at how teams are playing.
This season, there are a few pleasant surprises when you look at the records of some of the teams in the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts.
Maybe surprise is the wrong word to use in describing how some teams are doing early in the season. But pleasant is right on the money for the teams and their fan bases.
Take Wise Central’s boys squad, for instance.
Coming off a dismal 1-11 run in a COVID-shortened season, the Warriors were impressive in a preseason benefit game with Honaker and opened their regular season with a big win for first-year head coach Justin Boggs at Jenkins, Kentucky.
Is Central off and running? That’s yet to be seen, but Boggs has the Warriors believing in themselves, and that’s a big start.
CUMBERLAND SURPRISE
The biggest surprise early in boys basketball may be in the Cumberland District, along the Clinch River.
Castlewood went 0-15 last spring.
New coach Patrick Wade has the Blue Devils off to a 3-0 start this season with a couple of wins over Council — Wade’s old stomping ground — and Hurley.
The Blue Devils have seven more games on the schedule before the end of the year. There’s potential for Wade’s bunch to be at, or close to double-digit wins before the start of the new year and heading into Cumberland District play.
GIRLS HOOPS QUICK STARTS
There’s some quick starts on the girls basketball front as well in the Mountain 7 District.
Second-year head coach Brandon Mosier has the Lee High Lady Generals off to a 3-0 start on the season.
The three wins match the total the program had last season in a 3-11 year.
John Battle girls coach Jeff Adkins has the Lady Trojans playing strong in the last season of his storied 40-year career.
Battle finished 1-13 last season.
This season, Adkins’ crew has doubled the win total from last season with a 2-2 mark.
UPCOMING TOURNEYS
More basketball tournaments are on tap this week and next.
Tennessee High hosts the Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout Friday and Saturday.
The name says it all. Four teams from Virginia will play four teams from Tennessee on both Friday and Saturday.
The action starts at 4 p.m. each day at Viking Hall.
Virginia teams are Gate City, Union, Wise Central and Abingdon.
Squads from Tennessee are Tennessee High, Volunteer, Sullivan East and Unicoi.
In girls play next week, Wise Central and Ridgeview will be competing in the Arby’s Holiday Hoops for Doc tournament Dec. 16-Dec. 18 at Tennessee High.