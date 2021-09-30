Wise Central’s chances of winning the Mountain 7 District football championship could come down to the doing something the Warriors have never done.
Central (2-2, 0-1) travels to Abingdon (3-1, 1-0) on Friday and will likely have to knock off the Falcons in order to stay in the hunt for a M7 title.
“If we want to be in the district race at the end of the year, this is a big game for us,” Central coach Luke Owens said.
The Warriors have never beaten Abingdon on the gridiron.
Union, Ridgeview and Abingdon all unbeaten in the district, Central will likely need a win Friday to stay in the running among Mountain 7 title contenders.
To make things more challenging, the Warriors missed a week of practice last week because of quarantine protocols. Owens said his team had a good week of practice this week and is prepared.
For the Warriors to be successful, the coach said their defense will have to find a way to slow the high-scoring Falcons.
In last week's 34-14 win over Tennessee High, Bishop Cook rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns and Malique Hounshell added 149 yards on the ground. The week before, Abingdon blanked Richlands 42-0 with a balanced running and passing attack.
“They are very good up front on both sides of the football,” Owens said. “They are going to line up and come right at us. They have really good backs that hit the hole and the receivers can go up and get the football.”
Friday’s game is a big one for Abingdon, as well. Both Union and Ridgeview are playing out of the district this week, meaning coach Garrett Amburgey’s squad can move into a three-way tie for first place in the Mountain 7 with a win.
Amburgey is not taking the Warriors for granted.
“Central plays with great technique and they play hard for four quarters every game,” said Amburgey, who noted that not everything was good in last weekend’s win.
“We have to take better care of the football,” he said. “Last week we had too many turnovers against Tennessee High. We cannot afford to give Central short fields and extra possessions.”
TWIN SPRINGS (3-1) at TWIN VALLEY (4-0)
Could this be a preview of a Region 1D playoff game? Absolutely.
Twin Springs knocked off J.I. Burton in impressive fashion last weekend and is in contention for the Cumberland District championship. Meanwhile, Twin Valley has yet to lose this season.
The Titans bring big-play threats Mason Elliott and Eli McCoy along with quarterback Abel Dingus, who completed 9 of 13 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in last Saturday's win against Burton.
GATE CITY (1-3) at LEBANON (0-4)
Both teams are struggling.
Gate City suffered a Mountain 7 loss to Union last week, while Lebanon fell to Chilhowie in Hogoheegee District play.
Look for the Blue Devils' Carson Jenkins to have a bounce-back game this week after being nearly shut down by the Bears.
UNION (3-1) at THOMAS WALKER (3-2)
The game is a mismatch on paper.
The Pioneers have solid players and are competing for the Class 1 Cumberland District title, but the Class 2 Bears have too many weapons.
Defending Region 2D champion Union is likely to run away with this contest by halftime.
RIDGEVIEW (4-0) at RICHLANDS (2-2)
Richlands opened with two wins but was shut out in its past two contests, getting outscored in losses to Graham and Abingdon.
That's not good news for a team hosting a Ridgeview squad that boasts one of the top defenses in the region.
The Wolfpack have outscored opponents 93-20 in their last two games and allowed an average of 6.5 points per game this season.
EASTSIDE (2-2, 0-0) at J.I. BURTON (0-4, 0-1)
This is a key midseason contest in the Cumberland District.
Eastside travels to Lawson-Fitchko Stadium looking to upend Cumberland preseason favorite J.I. Burton.
With big district games ahead against Thomas Walker and Twin Springs, the Spartans need a victory Friday to keep their spot at the congested top of the heap.
Twin Springs handed Burton its fourth straight loss of the season and its first loss in the district, so the Raiders have to win to keep hopes alive for at least a share of the district title.
BLAND COUNTY (2-2) at CASTLEWOOD (1-3)
Bland County makes the trek to Russell County from Rocky Gap.
The Bears and Blue Devils don’t meet very often in the regular season, but they do have a win over a mutual opponent. Bland defeated Rye Cove 28-14 earlier this season and Castlewood beat Rye Cove 33-12 last Friday.
Landon Taylor was big in Castlewood's win, finishing with 193 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
VIRGINIA HIGH (3-0) at SPOTSWOOD (1-3)
Virginia High heads four hours up Interstate 81 to play Spotswood, which is near Harrisonburg, in another game not on the original schedule.
The teams added the matchup after COVID-19 protocols forced the postponement of their other games.
Virginia High’s last game was on Sept. 10 against Patrick Henry, which the Bearcats won 66-40. It was the second game in a row that Virginia High scored over 60 points. The Bearcats beat John Battle 63-0 on Sept. 3.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.