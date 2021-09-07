The football schedules for Thomas Walker, Castlewood, Rye Cove, Honaker and Twin Valley underwent some changes on Tuesday.
Coronavirus issues at Castlewood forced the postponement of Saturday’s Cumberland District game with Thomas Walker. The Pioneers subsequently picked up a nondistrict home game Friday night against Twin Valley after the Panthers’ Thursday night game with Honaker was postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Tigers’ program.
No makeup date was announced for the Thomas Walker-Castlewood game.
Rye Cove’s road game against Hurley, which was postponed from Aug. 27 to Sept. 28, now will be played in Clinchport because of flooding problems at Hurley.