The wait is over.
Thomas Walker won its first varsity softball game in eight years on Friday, downing visiting Twin Springs 10-0 in five innings.
Freshman pitcher Eden Muncy spearheaded the effort by throwing a one-hitter and striking out 14.
Muncy helped her own cause by going 2-for-4, an effort that included a three-run, first-inning home run. Mikayla Kidwell was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Caylea Ellis invoked the mercy rule by socking an RBI triple in her 2-for-4 day, and Kaitlyn Brown contributed a double.
Eastside 18, Castlewood 4
The visiting Lady Spartans erupted for 12 third-inning runs to break open a 2-2 game.
Working from the leadoff spot, Taylor Perry led a 20-hit Eastside assault by going 4-for-5 with a home run and a double. She scored three times and knocked in a pair of runs.
Tinley Hamilton went 3-for-3 with a double for the Lady Spartans, who also got a 3-for-4, three-run performance from Maggie Odle. Anna Whited, Hamilton and Odle accounted for three RBIs apiece.
Contributing two hits each were Liz Brace and Kacie Jones, with Brace doubling and scoring twice and Jones driving in two runs. Hamilton struck out five over three innings before Brace worked the final two frames.
Castlewood’s Montana Sutherland doubled and totaled three RBIs in a 2-for-2 effort.
BASEBALL
Gate City 9, Ridgeview 1
Ryan Jessee struck out 15 Ridgeview batters in six innings to lead the Blue Devils to the Mountain 7 District win. Jessee gave up three hits and one run.
Carson Jenkins banged out two doubles and scored three times for the Blue Devils. Brendan Cassidy, Trevor Herron and Jake Taylor each added two hits.
J.I. Burton 13, Rye Cove 1
Clay Hart drove in four runs with three hits to lead the Raiders to an easy Cumberland District victory.
Chris Branham had three hits and two RBIs, Noah Godsey drove in two runs with two hits and Robert Emmershaw added two hits.
Godsey was also the winning pitcher after holding Rye Cove to one hit over four innings. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
Thomas Walker 5, Twin Springs 4
Jordan Bertram tied the game by scoring on a passed ball and Caleb Yeary ended it by scoring on an error, competing the Pioneers’ rally in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Twin Springs had taken the lead with a three-run sixth before Thomas Walker’s comeback.
Yeary had two hits and Cameron Graybeel drove in two runs for the Pioneers. Yeary also struck out 11 in five innings on the mound.
The Titans’ Ryan Horne and Tanner Collins had two hits each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Virginia High 4, Richlands 2
Maria Wilson struck for three goals for the Lady Bearcats.
Mary Katherine Wilson contributed a goal and two assists for Virginia High (2-0).