J.I. Burton had its way in Cumberland District baseball action with Twin Springs on Tuesday, racing past the Titans 13-0 in five innings.
The Black Raiders amassed 12 hits with Clay Hart, Robert Emershaw and Dauntae Keys each going 2-for-2. Caleb McCurdy contributed a 2-for-3 performance.
Hart totaled three runs, and McCurdy, Noa Godsey, Jaymen Buchanan and Chris Branham all recorded a pair of RBIs.
Buchanan and Branham joined Emershaw in contributing two runs apiece. Keys drew two of J.I. Burton’s seven walks.
Twin Spings managed only two hits off pitcher Hart, who put up six strikeouts against no walks.
Dillon Thompson and Tanner Collins each had a hit for the Titans.
Gate City 4, Wise Central 3
Jake Taylor pitched a complete game for the Blue Devils and was the only player with multiple hits. Taylor went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs in the Mountain 7 District win.
Gate City grabbed a 3-0 first-inning lead and led 4-0 before the Warriors scored all of their runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Yielding five hits and two earned runs, Taylor recorded six strikeouts. Offensively, he doubled and tripled. Teammate Carson Jenkins doubled and scored twice.
Wise Central’s Evan Stanley banged out a double. Ben Brickey went the distance from the mound, striking out five.
Eastside 11, Thomas Walker 9
The Spartans used a seven-run top of the sixth to erase a 7-4 Thomas Walker advantage. Will Stansberry knotted the score with a grand slam, which was followed by a Blake Jones home run.
Jaxsyn Collins belted a seventh- inning round-tripper for the winners.
Tanner Perry was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs and Stansberry drove in five runs to help the Spartans survive giving up 14 walks.
Jacob McCurry doubled and scored twice for the Pioneers. Jordan Bertram accounted for three walks and two RBIs.
Thomas Walker starter Cameron Grabeel recorded 11 strikeouts over five innings. He surrendered three runs, two of them earned.
Rye Cove 8, Castlewood 5
Andrew Jessee and Koby Meade each had two hits and three RBIs to pace the Eagles’ winning attack.
Dawson Kern, the winning pitcher, had two hits, as did Zach Baker.
Rafe Cooper drove in two runs for Castlewood. Ryan Salyers struck out 10 batters in four relief innings.
Abingdon 26, Lee 1
Ethan Gibson, Luke Francisco and Jake O’Quinn had three hits apiece for the Falcons, who got four RBIs from Cole Lambert.
Gibson added three RBIs and two runs, Francisco accounted for three runs and two RBIs, and O’Quinn scored twice.
Lambert and Caleb Collins each contributed a pair of hits with Collins also providing two runs. Abingdon piled up 19 hits, including doubles from Francisco, O’Quinn, Gibson Lambert and Ethan Ketron in the five-inning contest.
The Generals were held to one hit, a Jonathan Blanken single.
SOFTBALL
Abingdon 9, Lee 5
With Ally Yeary and Savannah Price each producing two hits and three RBIs, the Lady Falcons turned back Lee.
Yeary tripled and Price doubled in Abingdon’s 10-hit output. Chloe Odom was 2-for-2 and Kendall Yates fit a double into a two-hit, two-run showing.
Yates handled all the pitching for the Lady Falcons, surrendering three earned runs. She recorded four strikeouts.
Ally Bowen went 2-for-4 with a double for the Lady Generals. Chloe Calton tripled, had two RBIs and scored twice.
Throwing 3 2/3 innings of closing relief, Lee’s Drew Cox allowed two unearned runs.
Thomas Walker 2, Eastside 1
Freshman Eden Muncy struck out 11 to lead the Lady Pioneers to the Cumberland win.
Muncy helped her own cause with a fourth-inning home run.
Taylor Perry went 3-for-4 with a double for Eastside.
Castlewood 15, Rye Cove 7
The Lady Blue Devils scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to a Cumberland win.
Montana Sutherland highlighted the Castlewood offense with two home runs, a two-run shot and a solo blast.
Rye Cove’s Johnna Turner went 3-for-4 and scored three runs while Gracie Turner was 2-for-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Wise Central 6, KACHEA 1
Lucas Coffey found the back of the net five times in a standout performance for Central.
Ricky Onate scored the other goal for the Warriors.
GIRLS SOCCER
Virginia High 3, Graham 0
Maria Wilson punched in a pair of goals while goalkeeper Madison Worley tallied seven saves.
Adie Ratcliffe accounted for the other Lady Bearcats goal. Working midfield, teammate Halee Branch excelled with her defensive play.