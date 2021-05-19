Thirteen hits, 13 RBIs and a dozen runs.
That’s what the Gate City softball team got from Sarah Thompson, Savannah Monroe, Addie Gibson, K.K. Baker and Abby Davidson in a 16-0 Mountain 7 District rout of Union on Tuesday.
Thompson doubled and tripled, contributing three RBIs and two runs. Monroe homered and doubled, scoring three times and driving in two runs. Gibson had a triple, also scoring three runs and plating a pair.
All three finished 3-for-3.
Baker homered and doubled in a 2-for-3, four-RBI day, adding a pair of runs along the way. Davidson also played a key offensive role for the Lady Blue Devils, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs.
Gate City accumulated 15 hits, drew six walks and got a couple of RBIs from Madison Dockery.
Combining on a five-inning one-hitter, Taylor Blevins struck out four batters over two innings before Davidson followed with three Ks in three frames.
The Lady Bears’ lone hit came from Sarah Barnette.
Twin Springs 10, Rye Cove 3
Led by a 5-for-5 showing by Lexi Austin, the Lady Titans piled up 16 hits in the Cumberland District win over Scott County rival Rye Cove.
Austin’s day also included a double and four runs. Emaleigh Powers socked a double for the Lady Titans, who got four innings from winning pitcher Jess Burke. Megan Dougherty took over from there.
Jasmine Maness went 2-for-3 with a double and Lexi Rhoten added a two-bagger to lead the Lady Eagles.
Abingdon 8, Ridgeview 7
The Lady Falcons held on for the Mountain 7 victory, withstanding Ridgeview’s five-run sixth inning.
Kendall Yates socked a pair of doubles in a 3-for-4, four-RBI showing for Abingdon. Ally Yeary was 2-for-3 with three runs and Iyana Smith tripled. Smith, Savannah Price and Presleigh Miller each finished 2-for-4.
The Lady Wolfpack’s Hayley Mullins went 2-for-3 and doubled. McKenna McFall homered, and Laci Williams and Braelyn Strouth both doubled and drove in two runs.
Abingdon produced 14 hits and Ridgeview 12.
BASEBALL
J.I Burton 7, Eastside 5
With its hopes starting to dim, J.I. Burton erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Robert Emershaw went 2-for-2 and Chris Branham was 2-for-4 to carry the top bats for the Raiders, who were outhit 9-5. Emershaw and Jaymen Buchanan tallied two RBIs apiece, with Buchanan smacking a double.
Noa Godsey gave up four earned runs over six innings and struck out nine in taking the win.
The Spartans’ Jaxsyn Collins homered and tripled in putting together a 2-for-3, four-RBI performance. Nick Raymond went 2-for-3 and Tanner Perry 2-for-4.
Collins totaled eight Ks over 5 1/3 innings. He allowed four earned runs in a no-decision.
Rye Cove 7, Twin Springs 6
The Titans rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh, but Dawson Kern came through with a game-ending strikeout with runners on second and third base.
Rye Cove, which scored two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to build a 7-3 lead, got a complete game from Kern, who allowed four earned runs and totaled eight strikeouts.
Kern was also the Eagles’ offensive catalyst, going 3-for-4, stealing six bases and scoring four times. Zach Baker was 2-for-4 with three runs and a pair of thefts.
Kody Meade accounted for two of Rye Cove’s 12 stolen bases.
For Twin Springs, Alex Dockery was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Dockery took the loss despite striking out 10 and giving up no earned runs in four innings of work.
Tanner Collins turned in a 2-for-3, two-run effort. Ryan Horne belted a home run.
Gate City 15, Union 5
Ryan Jessee and Evan Lane drove in three runs apiece for Gate City, which handled Union in five innings.
Jessee also accounted for three runs and a pair of walks. Carson Jenkins doubles, and he and Trevor Herron each finished 2-for-3, with Jenkins scoring three times and Herron twice.
The Blue Devils, who scored seven first-inning runs to erase a 2-0 deficit, finished with eight hits and seven walks.
Espn Evans accounted for a double and two RBIs for Union.
Castlewood 10, Thomas Walker 9
Aided by seven walks, the Blue Devils won despite being outhit 15-4 and squandering a 5-1 third-inning advantage.
Castlewood scored five times in the top of the seventh to grab a 10-8 lead.
Rafe Cooper and Tyler Jordan collected two RBIs apiece in the victory, which included three runs and two walks from Nick Deboard.
Coleman Cook pitched 1 2/3 innings to close, surrendering one unearned run, in taking the win.
Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel tossed 3 2/3 innings of middle relief, allowing one run in a non-decision. He fanned nine.
Pioneers leadoff man Caleb Yeary enjoyed a prolific offensive performance, finishing 4-for-5 with a double and three runs.
Jordan Betrum doubled, Hunter Collins tripled, and they and Jacob McCurry finished with two hits each. Cory Shirks added a pair of RBIs.
John Battle 4, Wise Central 3
Ashton Bolling went 2-for-4 with a seventh-inning double, but the Warriors fell short in the Mountain 7 matchup with the Trojans.
Wise Central had the tying run on base and the winning run at the plate in the seventh.
Bolling scored two of the Warriors’ three runs. Preston Joyner was 2-for-3 and scored the other run. Tyson Tester, Evan Stanley and Logan Sartin each had an RBI.
Bryson Almany led the Trojans by going 2-for-4.
Abingdon 15, Ridgeview 0
The Falcons rolled to victory behind a big day from Chase Hungate, who finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Ethan Gibson drove in four runs and Brody Dotson plated three. Dotson, who doubled, and Will Jennings both went 2-for-3.
Gibson, the first of three Abingdon pitchers, collected five strikeouts in a three-inning effort.
Ridgeview had just one hit, a Brandon Beavers single.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 2, Abingdon 1
Jake Roper rifled in an opening- half shot off a Daniel Mann cross and Luke Stokes went coast to coast for a goal in the 75th minute, lifting the Blue Devils to a win in a match played at Emory & Henry.
Abingdon scored in the 80th minute.
GIRLS SOCCER
Virginia High 5, Tazewell 2
Maria Wilson and Mary Katherine Wilson produced two goals apiece and Madison Worley recorded 10 saves in the Lady Bearcats’ win.
Supplementing her goal total with an assist was Maria Wilson. Adie Ratcliffe coupled a goal with an assist.
Adding assists for Virginia High (4-0) were Caleigh Hampton and Kaleigh Gutknecht.