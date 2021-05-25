The Gate City boys soccer team clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season championship Monday with a 2-0 win over visiting Lee High.
After a scoreless first half, the Blue Devils (5-0-2, 5-0-1) got on the scoreboard in the 67th minute on a penalty kick from Daniel Mann.
Mann added an assist to his stat sheet in the 75th minute. He fed the ball to David Edwards, who then converted to double the margin.
Luke Reed made four saves in keeping a clean sheet for the Blue Devils.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 4, Lee 0
Katie Pendleton and Bristyn Holder found the back of the net to give the host Lady Blue Devils the early lead.
An own goal by the Lady Generals ahead of a tally by Grace Mullins set the final score.
After assisting Pendleton’s goal, Holder produced her goal off a Maddie Norman assist.
Goalkeeper Brooklyn Smith registered three saves in notching the shutout.
Union 2, Honaker 0
The Lady Bears got a pair of goals from Emma Hemphill to pick up the nondistrict win on the road.
Winning goalkeeper Shelby Peace registered a pair of saves.
Virginia High 5, Marion 0
A Maria Wilson hat trick powered the Lady Bearcats’ win.
Mary Katherine Wilson and Adie Ratcliffe each contributed a goal and an assist. Kaleigh Gutknecht accounted for an assist, Madison Worley tallied four saves and Virginia High benefited from Maddy Moore’s strong perimeter defense.
BOYS TENNIS
Eastside 5, Graham 3
Eastside advanced in the Region 2D tournament with a spirited first-round victory at home.
Cole Mullins beat Trey Knowles 6-0, 6-1, Gavin Greer topped Christian Yates 6-4, 6-4 and Shawn Mullins outlasted Harrison Knowles 7-5, 6-3 for the Spartans’ singles points in the matches that finished.
Eastside earned the doubles point by winning two of three. Cole Mullins and Ben Sutherland dropped Yates and Robert Edwards 6-2, 6-4 and Shawn Mullins and Jordan Gray shook off a tough first set to prevail 2-6, 6-0, 7-5.
SOFTBALL
Gate City 5, Abingdon 4
Gate City broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with Addie Gibson’s two-run single, then Sarah Thompson’s base hit combined with an error in center field enabled two more baserunners to reach home in the Lady Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 road win.
An Iyana Smith RBI groundout and run-scoring single from Presleigh Miller pulled the Lady Falcons within a run in the bottom half of the inning. From there, however, K.K. Baker induced a game-ending flyout.
Gibson went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs, and teammate Kiersten Quillen turned in a 2-for-4 day.
Kendall Yates posted a 3-for-4 effort to lead the Abingdon offense.
Baker and the Lady Falcons’ Hannah Dillard went the distance from the circle. Both yielded only one earned run.
Thomas Walker 3, J.I. Burton 1
Eden Muncy put on quite a pitching display for the Lady Pioneers.
The freshman hurler struck out a whopping 19 batters en route to a three-hitter.
Spearheading the Lady Pioneers offensively was freshman shortstop Rylee Lawson, who went 2-for-3 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases.
BASEBALL
Abingdon 8, Lee 0
Ethan Ketron, Jake Thacker and Luke Francisco combined to pitch a one-hitter.
Ketron worked the first five innings, totaling five strikeouts, for a victory that secured the Mountain 7 regular-season title for the Falcons.
Thacker, who doubled and scored twice, and Jake O’Quinn each finished 2-for-2. O’Quinn’s day included a sacrifice fly and Cole Lambert pounded out a triple.
The Generals’ Bryce Moritz led off the game with a single.