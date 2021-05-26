NORTON — Two errors and a hit-by-pitch added up to an extra-inning run that lifted Rye Cove to a 9-8 Cumberland District baseball win over J.I. Burton on Tuesday.
In the top of the eighth, Aiden Feagins reached by error before Jay Bowen was plunked. Two batters later, the Black Raiders misplayed a Zach Baker flyball in left field, enabling Feagins to race home and break an 8-8 tie.
Notable comeback work was turned in by both teams. The Eagles put up four first-inning runs and led 6-0 in the fourth, but Burton pushed across the game’s next eight runs — including four in the sixth.
Rye Cove answered by scoring twice in the seventh.
The Eagles were outhit 13-6, but compensated by inducing 10 walks and having four batters hit by pitches. Dawson Kern went 3-for-6, scored twice and had two stolen bases.
Also for Rye Cove, John Kern doubled, had two runs, walked twice, drove in a run, swiped a base and was hit by a pitch. Feagins collected a pair of RBIs while Andrew Jessee totaled three bases on balls.
For the Raiders, Jaymen Buchanan went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Chris Branham tucked two doubles into a 3-for-4, three-RBI day, Isaiah Sturgill went 2-for-4, scoring twice, and Caleb McCurby finished at 2-for-5.
Twin Springs 10, Thomas Walker 0
NICKELSVILLE — Throwing a five-inning two-hitter with five strikeouts, Chase Daugherty also produced two of the Titans’ dozen hits in the Cumberland win.
Josh Dorton was 2-for-2, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs. Ryan Horne went 2-for-2 while Daugherty and Alex Dockery logged 2-for-3 outings. Dockery doubled for both of his hits.
Right after Dillon Thompson’s RBI single put Twin Springs ahead in the second inning, Will Farmer socked a three-run double.
Gate City 9, Ridgeview 4
GATE CITY — Three RBIs and a pair of runs from both Carter Babb and Jake Taylor helped fuel the Mountain 7 District victory for the Blue Devils, who broke a 1-1 tie with a five-run fifth inning.
Babb turned in a 3-for-4 effort and Taylor went 2-for-4, twice cracking a double. Brendan Cassidy chimed in at 2-for-4 and Isaac Vincent finished 1-for-1 with two runs, two walks and a pair of stolen bases.
Winner John Little pitched five innings, yielding an unearned run and striking out five batters.
Going 2-for-3 and driving in three Wolfpack runs was Hunter Goodman.
Wise Central 17, Union 0
BIG STONE GAP — Ashton Bolling went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and crossed home plate three times for Central, which took advantage of seven Union errors to cruise to a five-inning Mountain 7 victory.
Robbie Wilson and Evan Stanley combined on a two-hitter.
Tyson Tester had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Warriors. He and Bolling both tripled.
Noah Bolling also drove in a pair of runs.
Eastside 11, Castlewood 4
COEBURN — Isaiah Sexton was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs for the Spartans, who erupted for 10 sixth-inning runs.
Castlewood had scored twice in the top of the inning to move ahead 3-1.
Jaxsyn Collins tripled in a 2-for-4, two-run performance, Blake Jones backed the winning cause with three RBIs — two on a sixth-inning double — while Tanner Perry doubled and drove in two runs.
Collins pitched five no-hit innings and overcame six walks as the Spartans’ starter. He surrendered one run, which was unearned.
Going 2-for-3, Ryan Salyers used a sacrifice fly, a home run and a single to pocket all three Blue Devils RBIs.
Lebanon 2, Virginia High 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Matthew Buchanan limited the Bearcats to three hits, striking out seven, in a complete-game shutout.
Buchanan got the support he needed in the form of Preston Steele’s two-run, third-inning triple.
Steele, who also doubled, and Zach Hertig each went 2-for-3.
Cole Hartsock went the distance, notching eight strikeouts, for Virginia High.
SOFTBALL
Wise Central 6, Union 0
NORTON — When Emily Sturgill homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning, that was all pitcher Bayleigh Allison needed. Allison hurled a two-hitter, striking out 10 batters along the way.
The Lady Warriors opened things up a bit in the third, when Jill Sturgill tripled before scoring on a Taylor Cochran single. Lexie Baker followed up with a two-run homer.
It was Senior Night for Central’s Maggie Shell, who was 2-for-3 with a double. Cochran also went 2-for-3.
Eastside 12, Castlewood 1
COEBURN — Tinley Hamilton held Castlewood to three hits, Taylor Perry accounted for four RBIs and the Lady Spartans wrapped this one up in five innings.
Hamilton tallied six strikeouts against a single walk. Perry ended the contest with a three-run home run.
Chloey Bailey went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs for Eastside. Kacie Jones, who doubled, and Anna Whited added 2-for-3 efforts as their team compiled 11 hits. Whited also collected a pair of stolen bases.
Maggie Odle and Leci Sensabaugh had two RBIs apiece with Odle also scoring twice.
Ridgeview 11, Gate City 5
CLINTWOOD — Braelyn Strouth went 3-for-3 and scored three runs as the Lady Wolfpack rolled to the Mountain 7 win.
Caiti Hill and McKenna McFall each had two RBIs for Ridgeview, and Laci Williams and Destiny Fleming each contributed two hits. Williams went the whole way from the circle, allowing three earned runs.
Addie Gibson, Kiersten Quillen and Makayla Bays each registered two hits for Gate City. Sarah Thompson tagged a two-run double and Gibson scored twice.
John Battle 8, Lee 4
BEN HUR — Lady Trojans pitcher Hannah Jo McReynolds piled up 15 strikeouts and clubbed a two-run home run.
McReynolds held the Lady Generals to four hits. Battle, which shrugged off a couple of key defensive miscues, got a two-run triple from Eden Wallace.