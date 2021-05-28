Ryan Salyers turned in a dominant performance, striking out 11 batters in a no-hitter for Castlewood, which handled Rye Cove 13-1 in Cumberland District baseball action Thursday.
Salyers walked two batters in the five-inning gem.
A seven-run second inning put the Blue Devils on a runaway course.
Rafe Cooper had three hits and three RBIs to lead Castlewood at the plate. Payton King, Salyers and Hunter Hicks each drove in two runs.
Lee 15, Union 6
Peppering the scoreboard in the first four innings, the Generals ran away for the Mountain 7 District win.
Don Moritz had three hits, three runs and three RBIs to power the Lee cause. Peyton Woodard had three hits and two RBIs, Bryce Moritz had two hits and scored three runs and Jonathan Blanken added two hits and two RBIs.
John Ryan Hurley had three hits for Union and Gabe Sneed drove in two runs.
John Battle 17-15, Ridgeview 0-2
The Trojans racked up 32 runs in the doubleheader.
SOFTBALL
Union 4, Lee 1
Union pitcher Ava Collinsworth carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before settling for a two-hitter and the win.
Collinsworth struck five and walked five. Her no-hit bid ended when Emma Fortner doubled to lead off the top of the seventh.
At the plate, Hannah Mullins came up big with two hits and three runs batted in for Union. Megan Day contributed a pair of Lady Bears hits.
Castlewood 13, Rye Cove 3
Janakay Kiser homered and finished with two hits and two runs batted in to lead the Lady Blue Devils.
Kiser also got the win.
Madison Sutherland had three hits and scored four runs for Castlewood, which had only six hits but played error-free in the field.
Cassidy Roach had two of the Lady Eagles’ six hits, but Rye Cove was undone by eight errors.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wise Central 5, Union 1
Emma Hemphill had the lone goal for Union and teammate Shay Henderson totaled 17 saves.
Abingdon 11, Ridgeview 1
The Lady Falcons rolled to the lopsided win.