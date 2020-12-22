EWING — Lakin Burke appears to be fired up for the start of her junior season of basketball.
The Thomas Walker standout scored a career-high 27 points, pulled down 14 rebounds, blocked three shots, snared four steals and recorded four assists in a 51-29 nondistrict rout of Lee High on Tuesday.
The game was tight through the first three quarters before the Lady Pioneers broke free with a 24-point fourth quarter. Thomas Walker held a 9-7 lead over the first quarter of play and went into the halftime break up 19-15.
The win by the VHSL Class 1 Lady Pioneers was their second in as many nights over a Class 2 school. They beat Union 45-40 on Monday in their season opener.
Senior Shelbie Fannon had a big night defensively for Thomas Walker, finishing the game with six steals and four blocked shots. Fannon also contributed six points.
The Lady Pioneers registered 10 blocked shots as a team.
Tate Cox scored nine points to lead the Lady Generals in their opening game of the pandemic-delayed season.
J.I. BURTON 62, COUNCIL 5
COUNCIL — The Lady Raiders dominated play from the opening tip and cruised past the Lady Cobras for a season-opening win.
Powered by Kaylee Jenkins’ 19 points, Burton outscored Council 27-0 in the first quarter and 12-0 in the second to build a 39-0 halftime lead.
Council also was playing its first game of the season.
BOYS
J.I. BURTON 82, COUNCIL 29
COUNCIL — Zac Campbell jump-started the Raiders’ campaign in high-scoring fashion, firing in 34 points in a never-in-doubt road victory over the Cobras. Campbell hit four shots from 3-point range as part of his team’s nine.
Burton, which led 53-17 at halftime, got 12 points from Ethan Lindsey and 10 from Noa Godsey.
Caleb Hess and Caleb Stocks accounted for 76% of Council’s offensive output. Hess scored 12 points and Stocks 10.
LEE HIGH 70, THOMAS WALKER 39
BEN HUR — Jaxon Collier and Dylan Fannon finished with 18 points apiece to power the Generals past the visiting Pioneers in the season opener for both teams.
Parker Chance added 13 points and Logan Grace finished with nine points and nine rebounds for Lee High.
Thomas Walker got a 10-point performance from Caleb Yeary.