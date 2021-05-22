Better late than never.
Twin Springs scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning and turned back host Castlewood 14-9 on Friday in a Cumberland District baseball matchup.
The Titans amassed a dozen hits, led by the 3-for-4, two-run effort from Tanner Collins. Josh Dorton had two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice, Alex Dockery added two his and two RBIs, Ryan Horne also had two hits and two runs scored and Dillon Thompson came through with two hits as well in the win.
Will Farmer accounted for a triple, two runs and a pair of RBIs for Twin Springs, which totaled 10 stolen bases — four by Thompson. Dorton, Horne and Farmer had two steals apiece.
Turning in two-hit games for Castlewood were Payton King and Ryan Salyers. Hunter Hicks tripled, Kaden Lasley doubled, and each collected three RBIs apiece. Josh Hall stole four bases.
Salyers absorbed the pitching loss after surrendering nine runs over 5 2/3 innings. Just three of those runs were earned, however, and he registered nine strikeouts.
Wise Central 8, Ridgeview 2
Combining 10 walks with a half-dozen hits, the Warriors got the better of Ridgeview in their Mountain 7 District matchup.
Leadoff man Ashton Bolling drew three bases on balls and his two-run, fourth-inning double snapped a 2-2 tie.
Bolling also earned the win, striking out six batters over 5 1/3 innings. He overcame six walks to hold the Wolfpack to two runs, one being earned.
Robbie Wilson recorded the final five Ridgeview outs. Teammate Logan Sartin tallied three stolen bases.
The Wolfpack’s Brady Fleming turned in a 2-for-2 day. Trenton Adkins tripled.
Abingdon 17, Gate City 3
Cole Lambert homered in a 3-for-4 performance, he and Luke Francisco drove in three runs apiece and the Falcons won the Mountain 7 road game convincingly.
Abingdon had two big innings, scoring six times in the second and nine times in a game-ending fifth.
Francisco batted 2 for 3, scored three times and swiped a pair of bases. Ethan Ketron was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs while Caleb Collins contributed two RBIs.
The Blue Devils’ Carson Jenkins homered, tripled and scored twice. He and Carter Babb (double) each batted 2 for 3.
SOFTBALL
Gate City 15, Abingdon 5
Sarah Thompson racked up seven RBIs as one of seven Lady Blue Devils with multiple hits, helping Gate City bounce back from a 5-0 deficit in the Mountain 7 win at home.
The Lady Devils cut loose for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Part of an 18-hit assault, Thompson homered, tripled and scored twice. She, Kiersten Quillen, Addie Gibson, Kady Davidson and Savannah Moore accounted for three hits apiece, and pitcher K.K. Baker supplied two along with a pair of RBIs. Quillen and Gibson each scored four runs, Davidson drove in two runs and scored two others.
Monroe socked a pair of doubles with Davidson and Makayla Bays each adding one. Bays also plated two runs.
Lauren Woodall went 2-for-3 to place a nine-hit Lady Falcons output.
Wise Central 7, Ridgeview 0
Lexi Baker and Jill Sturgill each went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs in the Lady Warriors’ Mountain 7 road vitcory.
Baker homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs while Sturgill turned one of her hits into a triple. Baylee Collins doubled in a 2-for-4 showing.
Bayleigh Allison pitched 2 2/3 innings, then Sturgill went the rest of the way. They combined to limit the Lady Wolfpack to four hits.
Ridgeview’s Caiti Hill accounted for a double in a 2-for-2 day.