NORTON — Esau Teasley and Trevor Culbertson rushed for 101 yards apiece to lead J.I. Burton in a 25-0 shutout of Twin Springs on Friday night in a Cumberland District football bout.
Cameron Kennedy rushed for two touchdowns, starting with a 3-yard run in the first quarter, and the Raiders took a 7-0 lead into the half.
Seth Huffman pushed the lead to 13-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Culbertson’s 8-yard run and a 1-yard plunge by Kennedy rounded out the scoring.
Jaymen Buchanan completed 6 of 10 passes for 42 yards with Culbertson making two catches.
J.I. Burton outgained Twin Springs 235-45 on the ground.
Abel Dingus completed five passes for 46 yards to lead the Titans offensively.
Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 0
CASTLEWOOD — With Jeremiah Allen and Landon Taylor running freely and Castlewood’s defense clamping down hard, the Blue Devils rolled past Rye Cove in their Cumberland matchup.
Allen carried 18 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor, who produced two TDs of his own plus a 2-point conversion, racked up 159 on a dozen attempts. They combined for all but 25 of their team’s 373 yards on the ground.
Yielding only 60 yards of total offense, Castlewood struck for a pair of second-quarter defensive scores. Nick Deboard parlayed his interception into a 54-yard TD before Dalton Fields recovered a fumble in the end zone.
The Blue Devils led 21-0 at halftime. They punted just one time and finished the night with 393 offensive yards.
Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 13
EWING — Nick Raymond rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, Bryson Shepherd added 149 rushing yards and the Spartans pulled away for the Cumberland win.
Shepherd also led the Spartans defense with 12 tackles, eight of them solo stops. Braedon Hensley and Trevor Sanders ended with double-digit tackles, harvesting 11 and 10, respectively.
Quarterback Will Stansberry completed 7 of 13 passes for 67 yards.
Thomas Walker quarterback Zack Kidwell gave the Pioneers an early 7-0 lead on a 43-yard touchdown run. Jaron Warf had 23 carries for 87 yards, including a third-quarter score, and Kidwell closed the night with 55 yards rushing.
Noah Cavin led the Thomas Walker defense with six solo tackles. Elijah Harber also had six tackles.
John Battle 23, Lee High 16
BRISTOL, Va. — Jack Thurston connected with Nick Lail for three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 3:55 left, and the Trojans celebrated homecoming with a win.
Battle led the Mountain 7 District game 15-3 at the half before the Generals rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
RIDGEVIEW GAMES OFF
CLINTWOOD — Ridgeview canceled its remaining games, Friday night’s tilt at Abingdon and next week’s game with Union, after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.
The positive test means that per health department guidelines, the varsity players won’t be allowed to return to practice until April 5.
VOLLEYBALL
Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 0
COEBURN — Anna Whited had 11 kills and Leci Sensabaugh paired five kills with five aces to help Eastside sweep J.I. Burton 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 in a Cumberland District matchup.
Tinley Hamilton had 22 assists for the Lady Spartans.
LATE MATCH Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 0
COEBURN — Anna Whited had 15 kills and three blocks, Kacie Jones had 14 digs and six aces, and Ginevia Borchi and Izzy Stevens combined for 13 kills for the Lady Spartans en route to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 Cumberland win on Thursday.
Tinley Hamilton recorded 20 assists and 14 digs for the Lady Spartans.