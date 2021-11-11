Eight regional football games are on tap Friday night in Southwest Virginia with one more set for Saturday afternoon.
Perhaps the most intriguing matchup pits Virginia High (8-2), the third seed from the Southwest District, traveling to Big Stone Gap to take on Union (7-3), the second seed from the Mountain 7 District, in the Region 2D quarterfinals.
The 7 p.m. Friday game at Bullitt Park will pit two high-flying offenses against two stingy defenses.
Virginia High averages 45.7 points per game, while Union averages 42.4.
The Bearcats defense has given up an average of 23.8 points and has held two teams scoreless.
Union’s defense has allowed 20.6 points per game and shut out one team.
Both offenses are powered by solid lines that produce running lanes for strong running backs.
Stevie Thomas leads a group of speedy, talented running backs and has recorded 26 touchdowns this season for Virginia High.
Morehead State commit Zavier Lomax leads the Union ground game.
In other Region 2D quarterfinal action, Wise Central will use its run-heavy attack against Tazewell (5-5) at Warrior Stadium Friday in a 7 p.m. contest.
Central (7-3) the top-seeded team from the Mountain 7 District, brings a bevy of talented running backs into the game, led by Matthew Boggs, who has rushed for 902 yards.
Dustin Sturgill, Tyson Tester, Ethan Mullins and Braeden Church are averaging more than 5 yards per carry for the Warriors.
Church, the quarterback, is also having a solid season throwing the ball. He’s completed 43 of 86 passes for 682 yards and eight touchdowns, along with two interceptions.
Ridgeview, the No. 3 seed from the Mountain 7 will travel to Richlands Friday.
Ridgeview (7-3) beat Richlands (5-5) 49-14 in a regular-season contest at Richlands.
The Wolfpack will bring a balanced attack and strong defense into the game.
Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn has completed 133 of 207 passes for 1,788 yards and 21 touchdowns and has rushed for 340 yards and five touchdowns.
Brandon Beavers has hauled in 44 passes for 887 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Cannon Hill has been a force on offense and defense.
Hill has 11 rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns while leading the Ridgeview defense with 95 tackles.
Ian Hartsock has 85 tackles, including nine for loss, while Caden Gibson has 18 tackles for loss.
The other Region 2D semifinal game will feature Lee High, the fourth seed from the Mountain 7, traveling to Graham, the top seed from the SWD.
The Generals (4-6) are heavy underdogs against the G-Men (9-0).
Lee will rely heavily on the running of Grayson Huff and the passing of quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft.
Huff has rushed for 1,176 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Pendergraft has thrown for 1,432 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Abingdon, the Region 3D No. 2 seed and the Mountain 7 District champion, will host Northside (4-6) Friday at 7 p.m. at Falcon Stadium in the regional quarterfinals.
Like Lee, Abingdon will look for balance from its offense to be successful.
Cole Lambert has thrown for 1,264 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Falcons (9-1), while Malique Hounshell has rushed for 1,014 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Haynes Carter and Peyton McClanahan have accounted for 16 TD receptions, Carter with seven and McClanahan with nine.
Charlie Sturgill leads the stingy defense with 25 solo tackles, including 10 for loss.
REGION 1D
Three Region 1D games are scheduled for Friday with Honaker at Holston, Grundy at Chilhowie and Twin Valley at Patrick Henry.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., Cumberland District champion Twin Springs (9-1) will host Eastside (5-4) in a rematch of district rivals.
The Titans enjoying their best season in recent memory with Ryan Horne leading the offensive charge with 1,198 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while quarterback Abel Dingus has thrown for 680 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kye Hale leads the defense with 57 tackles.
Eastside counters with a solid attack that includes quarterback Jaxsyn Collins, who has thrown for more than 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns and has rushed for three more scores.
Jordan Gray has more than 1,000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
Ethan Hill, who has set three school records this season, leads the rushing attack with 1,150 yards and 19 touchdowns in just seven games.
Blake Jones and Braedon Hensley anchor the defense.