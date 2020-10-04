CLARKSVILLE — Surgoinsville eighth-grader Roman Borghetti-Metz won the TMSAA Class A cross country championship Saturday at Weakley Park.
Borghetti-Metz completed the 2-mile run in 11:36.68, nearly 20 seconds ahead of Davis Boals (11:56.61) of Lenoir City’s North Middle.
Other notable finishes from Tri-Cities area runners included Gray’s Fisher Battel placing 18th (12:35.71) and Jonesborough’s Kaiden Easterling 21st (12:39.32) in the 116-runner field.
Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet won the team title with 72 points.
On the girls’ side, Rogersville City placed two runners — Elizabeth Coward (22nd, 14:20.46) and Kristen Gillett (27th, 14:25.84) — in the top 30 of the 107-runner event. Blountville’s Carley Brown (14:25.53) was 25th.
The Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts won the team competition with 69 points. Rogersville (161) City was seventh.
In the Class AA meet, Kailee-Ann Connor placed eighth in 12:41.70 to lead the Ross N. Robinson girls to a third-place showing with 117 points. Sarah Siner (27th, 13:36.28), Emily Siner (29th, 13:42.17), Elizabeth Williamson (30th, 13:42.76) and Emmy Nannenga (42nd, 14:04.97) also scored for Robinson.
T.W. Hunter (32 points) won the team title handily and Liberty Bell (96) finished second in the 13-team field.
John Sevier finished sixth with 164 points, led by Emma Williams (10th, 12:44.94) and Sally McReynolds (16th, 13:08.45). Alyssa Headrick (47th, 14:13.48), Emma Wilson (57th, 14:32.54) and Mya Adams (60th, 14:34.22) also contributed to the team total.
Sullivan East’s Mylee Jones placed 19th in a time of 13:12.24.
In AA boys, Robinson’s Caleb Hagood (17th, 11:55.90 16), John Sevier’s Dace Potts (19th, 12:00.18 18), and Vance’s James Bowling (21st, 12:04.78 20) and Nolan Hutson (26th, 12:14.61 23) were among the leading finishers from the area.
The John Sevier boys also placed sixth, compiling 161 points, and Robinson (181) was seventh.