The East Tennessee State football team is nearing the stretch run for what it hopes is a Southern Conference championship.
Up next is a game at Western Carolina, a team that has turned its season around in a big way, winning three consecutive games after an 0-6 start to Kerwin Bell’s tenure as head coach.
Western Carolina has scored at least 28 points in every game but two this season and has surpassed 40 in its three-game winning streak.
No, this is no ordinary 3-6 team and the Bucs know it.
“We can’t look at records and we don’t,” ETSU linebacker Jared Folks said. “This is the SoCon. It seems like every time you line up to play in the SoCon, it is going to be a game. You never know, so you can’t take anything for granted. You have to come out and compete each week.”
Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. at E.J. Whitmore Stadium in Cullowhee, North Carolina.
In the past three weeks, Western Carolina has beaten The Citadel (45-31), Wofford (45-21) and Furman (43-42).
“Obviously they’re starting to think they’re a pretty good football team,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “And I think they are, but they’re starting to think they are, and sometimes that belief is more dangerous.”
While Western Carolina tries to continue its climb from the SoCon basement, the game means a lot more to ETSU. The Bucs (8-1, 5-1 SoCon) are tied for first and a slip-up here could cost them the conference championship. A win could set them up to play for the outright title next week, depending on what else happens in the SoCon on Saturday.
SCOUTING THE CATAMOUNTS
With senior quarterback Rogan Wells leading the way, Western Carolina leads the SoCon in passing at 301 yards per game with a league-leading 18 touchdown passes. The oft-traveled Wells missed two games with an injury but has passed for 1,811 yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Wells began his career at Valdosta State, where he was a two-time finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the award for Division II player of the year. He spent last year at Tusculum University, where he threw 15 touchdown passes in five games during the abbreviated spring season.
“He has done really well and he has some dangerous receivers around him to throw it to,” Sanders said. “That is one thing that impressed me when I first saw them is the receiving corps. Rogan is a very experienced guy. Getting him back healthy has made them a better football team.”
Wells is also the ninth-leading rusher in the SoCon, averaging 56 yards a game and scoring four touchdowns.
Rafael Williams has been Wells’ favorite target. Williams has 65 receptions for 776 yards and seven touchdowns, all leading the conference.
The Catamounts, who average almost 30 points a game, are allowing 41.6, last in the SoCon.
Bell, who took over the Catamounts program last spring, is a former SEC player of the year during his days as Florida’s quarterback.
QUAY’S WAY
ETSU’s All-American running back Quay Holmes is closing in on some pretty big school records.
Holmes is 298 rushing yards away from breaking Brandon Walker’s school record. His next touchdown will be the 45th of his career and push him past Walker for the top spot on that list. It would also make him the school’s all-time leading scorer in terms of total points.
Holmes, the second ETSU player with more than 3,000 career yards, has 1,087 this season, ranking fourth in all of FCS. He’s 238 yards away from breaking the ETSU single-season rushing record of 1,324 held by George Searcy.
BLUE RIDGE BORDER BATTLE
The game will be the fourth edition of the Blue Ridge Border Battle Trophy. The trophy, which features a rock taken from the Appalachian Trail on the North Carolina-Tennessee border, was introduced in 2018. ETSU has won it twice and Western Carolina has won it once.
SERIES HISTORY
Western Carolina holds a 25-24-1 advantage over the Bucs, who are 10-13 all-time in Cullowhee. ETSU hasn’t won at Western Carolina since the program was brought back, losing both games.