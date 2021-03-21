BRISTOL, Tenn. — Superman was faster than a speeding bullet at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Jonathan Davenport, nicknamed “Superman,” rocketed through the field and past leader Kyle Larson to win Saturday’s 40-lap, $50,000-to-win Super Late Model feature at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion started the race in 10th place, but his white No. 49 machine found the top five before long. Davenport chased down Scott Bloomquist and then Larson to move out front. Barring mechanical failure, there was no catching him after that.
“This thing here was bad fast. We weren’t very good the first two, three laps,” Davenport said. “Ten laps in, it took me to really get going. I got by Jensen Ford and thought that was a turning point of the race. I knew we had a really good car right then.
“Any time you can win a big event like this, it’s a really big accomplishment. We’ve had this circled on our calendar a really long time.”
Larson passed Friday feature winner Chris Ferguson on lap 11, and it appeared the NASCAR Cup Series star’s black No. 6 machine was the car to beat. Davenport and Bloomquist had other plans.
“It was a fun race, and the track was really good where you could move around,” Larson said. “It was even fun to run second although Davenport blew our doors off.”
Bloomquist, the Hawkins County racing legend with more than 600 late model wins, closed on Larson but couldn’t get around him. Bloomquist, behind the wheel of the black No. 0, finished third.
Bloomquist was the winner the last time the late models raced on dirt in 2001.
“I thought before (Davenport) came up there, we had a real shot at it,” he said. “The car was really stable. It was firing up good under the cautions, so I thought we had a shot at it. It was a little disappointing.”
OTHER NASCAR STARS
Kyle Busch made a late arrival to the Bristol Dirt Nationals after winning Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta. Busch made up for lost time, charging from 13th place to second in the B-Main to transfer to the main event. He finished 11th in the A-Main.
Defending NASCAR champion Chase Elliott wasn’t in the field after a hard crash severely damaged his red No. 9 Super Late Model in Friday’s feature race. Elliott was caught up in a multicar crash during which his car slammed the driver’s side against the outside wall on the frontstretch.
Corey LaJoie, driving for Loudon racer Cory Hedgecock, won his 604 Late Model last-chance qualifier. LaJoie led every lap, holding off Southwest Virginia racer Tyler Arrington for the win.
NASCAR driver Chris Buescher missed qualifying for the A-Main by one spot, finishing fourth.
LOCAL RACERS
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford jumped out to an early lead in his Saturday heat race before a crash by Dustin Walker, which meant the race had to be restarted. Ford fell to third on the restart and stayed there, but his finish was good enough to transfer to the A-Main.
Ford ran as high as fifth but damaged the car in a rut and finished 21st.
Tim Maupin, a former Volunteer Speedway champion from Johnson City, raced in the 604 Late Model last-chance qualifier won by LaJoie. He ran as high as third before finishing sixth.
Kingsport’s Tanner Earhart finished second in a Hornets car feature.