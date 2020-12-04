BRISTOL, Tenn. — Super Late Model cars will take to the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway as the headline event for the Bristol Dirt Nationals, set for March 15-20.
This event will serve as a preamble to NASCAR's Food City Dirt Race Weekend on March 27-28.
Other classes, which will be revealed later, also will compete and offer local drivers a chance to race on the dirt at BMS.
“We are looking forward to having the Super Late Models and many other popular dirt classes back at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bristol Dirt Nationals as we kick off several weeks of dirt racing Bristol-style in 2021,” said Jerry Caldwell, BMS executive vice president and general manager. “It’s important to have some racing on the fresh dirt track to seed it properly before NASCAR arrives the following week. We also wanted to give some of our local dirt track racers the opportunity to enjoy the Bristol dirt experience.”
The surface at BMS has twice been converted to a dirt track previously, for the Late Model and World of Outlaws Sprint Car events in 2000 and 2001.
The Bristol Dirt Nationals will be promoted by X.CELERATED of Silver Bay, Minnesota, a company that specializes in streaming live motorsports events.