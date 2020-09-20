JOHNSON CITY — Sullivan North’s volleyball team took two of its three matches Saturday to secure a third-place finish in the Blue Ridge Classic at Providence Academy.
Spearheaded by Landrey McGlothlin’s 35 assists, five kills and four aces, the Lady Golden Raiders got started with a 25-20, 15-25, 15-9 conquest of Tri-Cities Christian.
Kylie Glover offered 14 digs and seven kills, and Hannah Mullins came through with 16 digs and three kills. Kendall Nash supplied 15 digs, and Maddy Winters had seven assists and four kills.
North followed by dropping a 25-13, 19-15 decision to Providence. McGlothlin (22 assists, 5 digs, 3 kills), Mullins (19 digs) and Lilly Crawford (4 kills, 4 digs) played key roles in that match.
In the third-place match, the Lady Raiders fought off Cedar View Christian 27-25, 25-20 to secure the podium finish.
Crawford crafted a double-double of 10 kills and 13 digs, McGlothlin reached the 40-assist mark and Mullins had 23 digs. Glover totaled 13 digs and six kills, and Winters chipped in three blocks.
Mullins and Winters earned all-tournament recognition.