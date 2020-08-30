KINGSPORT — Sullivan North became the first area team to start its football season and then have to stop because of the pandemic.
Sullivan County Schools announced Friday that a member of the North football community tested positive for the novel coronavirus, resulting in a quarantine decision for team members and the coaching staff.
The school system said all practices and games are suspended through Sept. 9, which means North will not play Cosby on Friday night.
The Golden Raiders’ Sept. 11 game against Chuckey-Doak also is in jeopardy.