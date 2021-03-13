In 2019, Sullivan East came within one game of making the TSSAA softball tournament for the first time.
Based on the opinions of the Three Rivers Conference coaches, the Lady Patriots have a chance of breaking through in this season. East was the overwhelming favorite to win the league.
In the Watauga Valley Conference, Unaka was the pick.
The Lady Patriots are going to use at least a three-person pitching rotation and possibly throw four or five. The three in the rotation are senior right-hander Jillian Shackelford and junior right-handers Lexie McDuffie and Hannah Scott.
All three also are productive hitters. Other offensive leaders are Cayden Bawgus, (SS, Sr.), Kinzie Brown (3B, Sr.), Emma Timbs (2B, Sr.), Katie Botts (1B, So.) and Cassie Littleford (C, Jr.).
An extremely deep team, four or five more can contribute this season.
“We have very high hopes for this season. Six of our players were starters on the substate team in 2019, so we think we have a great chance to compete for the conference championship,” East coach Michael Forrester said.
“In the short time we played last year, we struggled defensively. Our offense has been very good; we have more pitching depth than we’ve had in a while. If we can make plays on defense, we can compete with anyone we play against.
“Ultimately, the dream is to go to Murfreesboro and compete for a state championship,” Forrester said, “and we believe that is a very realistic dream.”
Elizabethton
Team speed and versatility are the biggest strengths of this season’s Lady Cyclones.
Pitchers: Madison Pritchard (RH, Jr.), Maddie O’Quinn (RH, Jr.), Mollie Johnson (RH, Fr.)
Top hitters: Ember Jensen (3B, So.), Maddie O’Quinn (SS/2B, Jr.), Kalista Deprimo (1B, Sr.), Emma Johnson (OF, So.), Emma O’Quinn (OF, Fr.)
Coach Ken Hardin: “The overall team speed is the best it’s ever been. Everybody on the team can run, so we can be an exciting team to watch. The O’Quinns and Mollie Johnson can play every position on the field. Especially when Pritchard is pitching, we can be a really good team.”
Unicoi County
The tradition-rich program was hit hard by graduation. But as always, the Lady Blue Devils don’t rebuild, they reload.
Pitchers: Hannah Shelton (LH, Jr.), Cami Peterson (LH, So.), Kendell Hensley (RH, So.)
Top Hitters: Samantha Chavez (2B, Sr.), Caroline Podvin (1B, Sr.), Alison Hensley (OF, Sr.), Leah Edney (OF, Sr.), Betsabe Chavez (SS, Jr.), Kerstin Buchanan (C, Jr.)
Coach Grady Lingerfelt: “Just like everybody else, we lost a lot with eligibility with last season. We lost five starters and I don’t have a pitcher who has thrown one varsity inning. But I think we’ll be fine.”
Johnson County
The Lady Longhorns got off to a strong start in 2020, beating preseason favorite Sullivan East before the coronavirus forced the shutdown of the season.
Pitchers: Hannah Fritts (LH, So.), Autumn Lewis (RH, So.)
Top Hitters: Emmy Miller (C, Sr.), Maddi Eddington (SS, Sr.), Cassidy Lakatos (3B, Sr.), Jenna Horner (OF, Sr.), Syndi Potter (1B, Jr.)
Coach Greg Reece: “Probably the biggest strength is the chemistry that this group has. I think we will be pretty good offensively with some power throughout the lineup. We have pretty good speed and versatility there with several capable of switch-hitting or using the short game.
“Most people are going to underestimate us based on the six seniors that graduated, but this group feels they have something to prove. If we play to our potential and develop some depth, we can be in the mix at the end of the season.”
Happy Valley
The Lady Warriors, boasting one of the most experienced teams in the league, could surprise some people.
Pitchers: Abby Holt (RH, Sr.), Teagan Ray (RH, Jr.), Laura Rice (RH, Jr.)
Top Hitters: Olivia Absher (SS, Sr.), Allie Grindstaff (3B, Sr.), Cierra Southerland (1B/OF, Sr.), Blakelee Ollis (OF, Sr.)
Coach Cody Hyder: “We have a lot of juniors and seniors on the field and many have started since they were freshmen. We have an older group of girls who are going to be on the field, so I expect them to be competitive and have a good season.”
Sullivan South
Chris Sturgill is stressing to his team how the special the 2021 campaign is. This is the final season for Sullivan South, which is consolidating into West Ridge next year.
Pitchers: Madison Chapman (RH, So.), Bradlie Warner (RH, Jr.)
Top Hitters: McKenzie Wallen (C, Sr.), Olivia Delung (1B, Jr.), Emma Jones (3B/IF, Jr.)
Coach Chris Sturgill: “This group of girls get to be part of something special in writing the last chapter and closing the book on our proud school/program. We have a young team this year, but they are working hard and our goal is to improve every single day we set foot on the field.
“We want to leave everything on the field every chance we get and give our community a program to be proud of one last time. The fun part of coaching such a youthful bunch is having the chance to see them make huge strides every single day in bettering their individual game play and learning to come together as a team.”
Sullivan Central
Featuring primarily seniors and freshmen, the Lady Cougars have an interesting mix of youth and experience for their final season before consolidating into West Ridge.
Pitchers: Camille Nottingham (RH, Fr.), Jasmine Sheffield (RH, Sr.), Lauren Lane, (RH, Fr.)
Top Hitters: Rachel White (1B/3B, Jr.), Katie Horne (CF, Sr.), Averey Cross (3B, Fr.)
Coach Andrea Werner: “I have high hopes for this team. The freshman class is a strong class that will support our strong senior group. We have the talent and ability to go far this year.”
Watauga Valley Conference
Unaka
The Lady Rangers have just one senior on their roster but are favored to add more titles to the program’s rich history.
Pitchers: Sadie Shoun (RH, Jr.), Kaley Wilson (RH, Jr.), Trinity Bowers (RH, So.)
Top Hitters: Elaina Parsons (SS/CF, Jr.), Noelle Collins (1B/C, Sr.), Haley Gilman (3B, So.), Lyndie Ramsey (OF, So.), Kiley Blevins (OF/SS, So.)
Coach Kenneth Chambers: “We have good pitching and good young players in the field. It is going to be a tough league this year where you better be ready to play every game.”
Cloudland
After a record 22 wins in 2019, the Lady Highlanders look to pick up where they left off two years later.
Pitchers: Karah Fields (LH, Jr.), Kendall Birchfield (RH, So.)
Top Hitters: Jasmine Birchfield (SS, Sr.), Kaylen Fields (C, Sr.), Krisi Bare (2B, Sr.), Taylor Hicks (IF, Jr.)
Coach Matt Birchfield: “We have all returning starters except our pitcher. We hope to have a good year, led by a host of seniors.”
North Greene
After earning a win at the state basketball tournament, the Lady Huskies look for similar success on the softball field.
Pitchers: Kylee Jones (RH, Jr.), Cambell Gaby (RH, So.)
Top Hitters: Haley Kirkpatrick (C, Sr.), Eliza Brown (IF, Sr.), Kessie Antonelli (IF, Jr.)
Coach Danny Weems: “We’re thankful to be playing again and hope to stay healthy. We hope to compete for our conference championship and advance in the postseason tournaments.”
University High
The Bucs hope offensive firepower provides the run support needed to give their pitchers confidence.
Pitchers: Ryleigh Owen (RH, Sr.), Cyndia Dobbins (LH, So.)
Top Hitters: Emily Morgan (Sr.), Sydney Trosin (Sr.), Owen (Sr.), Dobbins (So.)
Coach Keith Jeffers: “I expect us to hit the ball well 1 through 6. I expect 7 through 9 to pick up the pace once we get a few games under our belts. Our pitchers are new but determined to get better. We should be ready for the tournament by the end of the year.”
Sullivan North
The Lady Golden Raiders have a goal of a winning record in the school’s final season.
Pitchers: Caden Bayless (LH, So.), Makayla Estep (LH, Sr.)
Top Hitters: Kendall Nash (C, Jr.), Alexis Lipoma (3B/SS, Sr.), Maci Clark (3B, So.), Kylie Glover (SS, Fr.)
Coach Melissa Nash: “We hope to be very competitive in our conference this year. We would love to end our final season at North with a winning record. I have lots of talent from the top to the bottom of my lineup. They just need to step up and believe in themselves.”
Hampton
Improvement is the key word with the Lady Bulldogs.
Pitchers: Sara Orr (RH, Sr.), Sophie Cable (RH, Sr.)
Top Hitters: Madison Setlock (C, Jr.), Sara Orr (SS, Sr.), Rachel Fair (3B, So.)
Coach Chelsey Weddle: “My expectation for this season is to make the name Hampton known. I don’t expect us to win every game, but I want us to be competitive.
“My girls have worked extremely hard and want these girls to feel some sort of gratitude and success by the end of the season.”