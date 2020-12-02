BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East was headed nowhere Wednesday night, but the Patriots flipped the switch and overtook Daniel Boone in sudden fashion to claim a 56-48 nonconference boys basketball win at the Dyer Dome.
The Patriots trailed 13-4 after one miserable quarter and 30-17 at halftime before getting it together and relying on physical, trapping, full-court pressure to overcome a 39-26 deficit in the game’s final 12 minutes.
“I think they were more physical than us in the second half,” said Boone coach Chris Brown. “I think they brought physicality.
“And we talked about it at halftime; I said, ‘They’re not going to go away, OK?’ And I thought the intensity level there, they amped it up and we didn’t respond.”
East coach Dillon Faver said the Patriots had no choice but to get after it.
“I told them that I was going to do whatever I had to do to fix it,” said Faver, whose team appeared to have little chance at intermission. “Whoever is playing (hard) is going to play. If I have to change something up ... if I have to change defenses or change personnel ... whatever I’ve got to do for us to come out and play like we can play, we’re going to do it.
“Boone punched us in the mouth, but we’ve been talking about toughness, and my guys came out in the second half and showed true toughness.”
PATRIOTS RECOVER
East (5-4) got offensive output from several different sources to hit Boone (4-2) with a 14-5 spurt to close the third quarter.
And with seemingly everyone chipping in, the Patriots continued to claw back until finally overtaking the Trailblazers at 42-41. East gained the lead for good at 47-46 on two Dylan Bartley free throws with 3:09 left in the game.
After gaining its ultimate advantage, East finished the game on a 9-2 run.
Braden Standbridge led the winners with 13 points, while Bartley and John Waldon each chipped in 11 points.
However, Clayton Ivester hit two big 3s, as did Waldon, and Logan Murray was seemingly everywhere for the Patriots as the comeback unfolded. Likewise, senior Issac Grubb was a noticeable factor defensively down the stretch.
“I thought we played great team basketball,’’ Faver said.
BOONE LEADERS
Breiydon Gilliam played a terrific first half and finished with 17 points to lead all scorers. Teammate Landon Carrico worked hard inside to contribute 13.
EAST GIRLS CRUISE
East dominated the girls game, leading 26-15 at halftime and cruising thereafter.
The game was the first for the Boone girls since Nov. 17, when the Trailblazers had to shut it down for several days due to coronavirus issues.
The Patriots, who made nine 3-point jumpers, owned a 46-19 advantage through three periods. Emma Aubrey made five 3-pointers for East (5-3).
Haley Grubb led East with 18 points, while Aubrey added 15 and Hannah Hodge kicked in 11.
Boone (0-2) was led by the 12-point game of Savannah Jessee.