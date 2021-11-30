BLUFF CITY — Even though it wasn’t the best shooting night for homestanding Sullivan East’s boys basketball team, the win counts the same.
The Patriots survived a great effort from Daniel Boone, squeaking out a 65-62 win inside the Dyer Dome on Tuesday night.
“That game made both teams better,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “Both teams fought and those were two really good basketball teams just playing their butts off. I’m proud of my guys for coming out and battling.”
Braden Standbridge scored 14 points and Dylan Bartley had 13 to lead the Patriots. Bartley put up eight in the first quarter and was held without a field goal for the next two, but his critical steal-and-score with 2:12 left in the game gave East a two-possession lead.
Boone’s Creed Musick had a game-high 20 points. Luke Jenkins netted 13 and Brayden Blankenship 12.
The Trailblazers had the lead at halftime, but seven third-quarter turnovers helped East in retaking the lead and ultimately sustaining it. The Patriots had only four turnovers in the second half.
“I thought Masun Tate and Manny Milhorn came in and filled that No. 5 position for us because we lost two really good big guys last year,” Faver said. “They’re coming in and starting to fill that void.
“We’ve had some silly turnovers in those last two games of that Thanksgiving tournament. We’ve been working on that and making an effort to correct that.”
SHUTDOWN DEFENSE
The Lady Patriots’ defense was superb, especially in the second quarter when they held the Lady Trailblazers scoreless, in a 68-42 win.
“We’ve really been preaching our defense and getting more pressure,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “In the last couple of years, we haven’t been much of a pressure team, but we’ve built up a little bit of depth and we can afford to be a little bit more aggressive on defense.”
Jenna Hare led East with a game-high 23 points. Hayley Grubb — in her third game back in the lineup — netted 15. Abby McCarter also reached double digits, tallying 10.
“Hayley had a great night shooting the ball and so did Jenna,” Aubrey said. “I don’t know what the rebound numbers are, but I’m sure (Hare) had a double-double. All around, I think we played really well. Boone has improved from last year, too, and I was surprised we pulled away like that.”
Boone shot 0-for-13 in the second quarter and didn’t sink a field goal from the end of the first quarter until 3:55 remained in the third.
Savannah Jessee scored eight to lead Boone.