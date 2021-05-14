JONESBOROUGH — It seemed only fitting that David Crockett's Alyssa Suits would step up in the biggest moment of the softball season thus far.
And by golly, did she ever deliver.
With Matty McKee on first base and facing a 1-1 count in the bottom of the seventh inning, Suits hammered a two-run walk-off homer to straightaway center field to lift the Lady Pioneers to a 6-4 win over Dobyns-Bennett in Friday’s District 1-AAA elimination game.
The Lady Pioneers (31-7) moved into the losers' bracket final against Daniel Boone, which lost 10-5 to Tennessee High on Friday. Saturday's matchup between the Washington County foes will take place in Bristol.
Suits finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
“Now that we’re in the postseason, everybody knows what kind of hitter I am, being anxious in the box,” Suits said. “I was just looking for a strike at that point and I was going to swing at anything in my wheelhouse.”
“I brought Alyssa over to the side and I told her that all she needed to do was hit the ball,” an emotional Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “That was really all I had to say.
“We’ve had trouble the last few days hitting with runners in scoring position, but we were able to get a few runs here and there.”
Crockett reliever Terra Fowler earned the win after taking over for McKee to start the fifth. Fowler allowed just three hits, striking out one batter, and didn't allow a runner to get past second base.
“Big kudos to our pitcher Terra,” Suits said. “We had a whirlwind of a day today and everybody just came together at the right time. She came in at the right time and we didn’t miss a beat.
“She really stepped up at the right time.”
The Lady Indians (24-13) jetted out to a 4-1 lead by the end of the fourth thanks to the timely hitting of Julianne Tipton and Kierstyn Judd.
Tipton hit a double to deep left field that plated Haigan Depew and Hannah Frye in the first. Judd then crushed a two-run home run over left.
The combination of Tipton and Frye in the circle kept the potent Crockett offense off the scoreboard until the later stages of the game.
“I thought our kids played really well, but with a team like Crockett you have to be able to hit with them,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “We’ve been on the other side of that before and there’s a reason they were 12-0 in the conference.
“We were trying to get them off balance and it worked until the end. We were 0-4 in the conference at one point and fought back to finish third at 6-6. I couldn’t be prouder of this bunch.”
The Lady Pioneers and Lady Trailblazers will meet in the first game in Bristol at 4 p.m. The winner moves into the championship against the Lady Vikings at 6:30 p.m. and an “if necessary” game would be played on Sunday.
“I didn’t like the comments that were made in the paper and I think they’ll be surprised how much Crockett has left,” Suits said.