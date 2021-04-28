Walking away from basketball may have seemed like the hardest thing John Dyer had ever experienced in his life.
But seven months later, he began a journey that would lead him toward the pit of despair, literally fighting at times just to draw his next breath.
Yet it was through this ordeal Dyer would find himself surrounded by three angels, messengers who would help him see what 36 years in the coaching profession hadn’t revealed to him. And Dyer said he hopes to pass on this newfound insight to his new basketball players at West Ridge High School.
EMOTIONAL FAREWELL
Dyer’s team suffered a tough loss to Grainger in the region semifinals on Feb. 29, 2020, which figured to be his last day on the bench. And a coach synonymous with Sullivan East High School would no longer be filling the gym that bears his name with the familiar throaty bark of encouragement and instruction.
“At the end of basketball, I was exhausted,” Dyer said.
Fortunately for Dyer, a man whose professional life had been shaped by his commitment to the Patriot Nation, he still had his role of athletic director to keep him busy. Even as COVID-19 callously wiped out the spring sports, Dyer stayed busy by helping Mike Locke — and then Kim Carrier — transition into the role of athletic director.
“It was a crazy spring, to say the least,” Dyer said.
A NEW DIRECTION
As fall approached, Dyer realized a cold-turkey path wasn’t the best plan. He talked to Milligan University men’s basketball head coach Bill Robinson and landed a spot as a volunteer assistant.
“Coach Robinson was great to me,” Dyer said. “It was fun.”
And so the story could have ended there, with Dyer happily plying his trade at a new level. But life had a nasty slider, painting the black and knee high, waiting for Dyer when he was ready to swing for the fences.
A DAY OF CHANGE
On Oct. 21, Dyer began to experience swelling in his knee. It hurt like crazy, he said, but no big deal. Let the doctor poke around with the arthroscope, clean it up and get back to the basketball court in a couple of days.
But the knee became infected.
“It was worse than they thought,” Dyer said. “They didn’t know how it got infected.”
Two days later, Dyer had surgery on his knee. And that’s when things took a turn down a road Dyer wouldn’t have chosen.
“Complications to surgery,” Dyer said, pausing for a moment and then adding, “those things happen to other people. Well, they’re real.
“I had oxygen problems, blood-pressure problems and blood clots.”
Dyer was hospitalized for 10 days. And if that was the full extent of his suffering, in retrospect it would have been a blessing. But after he returned home, the oxygen problems resurfaced.
Then it got worse in the form of COVID-19 and pneumonia. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, Dyer had two terrible nights. And he was transported back to the hospital.
“I never went on the ventilator, but I was sick,” said Dyer, who is 59 years old. “I wasn’t eating much and I was dehydrated. I don’t think I realized how sick I was until later. I just wanted to get better.
“One of my friends called me, and he didn’t tell me at the time, but later he said I sounded so weak.”
All of this was hard for a man who missed one basketball practice in 36 years at Sullivan East and Johnson County.
“And that was a health problem in the family, not me,” Dyer said. “I never missed any games. I’ve been blessed my whole life with good health.”
A LEAP IN FAITH
After over two weeks in the hospital, Dyer was sent to Life Care Center in Elizabethton, where he could finally begin rehab on his knee while also having his oxygen level monitored.
On his first day at the facility, Dyer said he couldn’t walk 10 steps without being dizzy and feeling like he was going to fall.
On a Sunday night, Dyer picked up his Bible and read Romans 5:3-4, which says, “Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope.”
“I will never forget it,” Dyer said. “I remembered a saying I had used for other people: Pray for stronger shoes instead of easier paths. Reading that Scripture was life changing.
“My prayer had been, ‘Lord, take this away.’ I was feeling sorry for myself. It was the hardest two months of my life. But my faith has grown stronger.”
THREE ANGELS
“God sent me three angels,” Dyer said. “They were my therapists. They coached me. I learned much about coaching from these three ladies: Sandra Slone, Hannah Johnson and Bottney Wilson. They believed in me. They had empathy.”
And in the beyond-expectations performance of their work, Dyer’s angels gave him a priceless gift.
“They gave me my confidence back,” he said.
Dyer said Sandra, Hannah and Bottney cried with him and pushed him. And they opened his eyes to a new level of coaching.
“I realized what a coach can do, and the influence, even more so, of being coached,” Dyer said. “I had done this for 36 years in high school basketball, but now I was on the receiving end. And they don’t consider themselves coaches. They were just doing their jobs.
“Physical therapists are way up on the list for me, about the calling they have. Another physical therapist, Randy Johnson, has also done wonders with me. I had basically lost two months of rehab on my knee.”
CHRISTMAS HOMECOMING
Dyer returned home on Dec. 23. It was quite the emotional homecoming.
“I hadn’t seen my wife in five or six weeks because of COVID restrictions,” Dyer said. “We had done FaceTime, but it was not the same. My heart hurts for those people who have done it for months and for people who have watched their family members pass away and they can’t see them. People who don’t have the strong family I’m blessed to have, my heart feels for them. I can’t even imagine.”
Dyer said it was difficult for his family during the lowest moments.
“It was hard on my wife and my daughter,” he said. “It was a very tough period. But my wife is tough. She has been a coach’s wife. She’s my rock. And when my daughter came to pick me up, she said, ‘I want happy daddy, not sad daddy.’ Just being with my family at Christmas was the best Christmas.”
Dyer was able to attend a Sullivan East basketball game on Dec. 30.
“That was incredible,” he said.
He also returned to the Milligan bench and made some of the practices.
“Being around it made me feel so good,” Dyer said.
Looking back on the ordeal, Dyer said he sees more clearly.
“God’s timing is amazing,” Dyer said. “If I had been the basketball coach and athletic director at Sullivan East and had those same health problems, I don’t know if I would be here today. I couldn’t have turned it off.”
LOOKING FORWARD
Dyer will soon hold tryouts as he begins his new job at West Ridge.
“I’m appreciative, and I’m energized,” he said. “I won’t lie. I missed it. I feel like I’ve been called back to do this. It’s a new chapter.”