KINGSPORT — Considering their lost weekend against last-place Bluefield, perhaps it’s a good thing the Kingsport Axmen are off Sunday.
The Axmen entered their two-game Appalachian League baseball series against then-winless Bluefield with an 8-0 record atop the West Division, but the Ridge Runners shut down Kingsport’s bats and took both meetings, the latest by a 6-3 count Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Bluefield (2-8) blanked the Axmen 4-0 on Friday night.
Ridge Runner pitchers held Kingsport to just seven hits all weekend; in their first eight games, the Axmen had scored in double figures half the time.
As has been said before, that’s baseball.
RIDGE RUNNERS STRIKE LATE
Bluefield scored single runs in the first and second innings to lead 2-1 through two frames, but Kingsport rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to assume a 3-2 edge. It was short- lived.
Matthew Cornelius was plenty good on the mound for the Axmen, finishing six innings and leaving in position to gain the win. But trouble brewed in the seventh against reliever Liam O’Brien, who was saddled with the loss.
Kaelan Culpepper opened the Bluefield seventh by coaxing a walk and eventually scored on a Tim Nicholson sacrifice fly to tie the game at 3.
After Jackson Feltner followed Culpepper’s free pass with a single to center field, he raced home with the go-ahead run on a Tristan Shoemaker single.
Shoemaker collected two of Bluefield’s seven hits.
The Ridge Runners added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth on a two-run single from Rylee Preece, with Croix Jenkins pitching for Kingsport.
NOTEWORTHY STATS
Kingsport offered few highlights other than the 10-strikeout effort of Cornelius, who allowed just two hits.
A pair of passed balls against the Bluefield catcher plated two of Kingsport’s runs. The other Axmen run scored when Ples White, who opened the bottom of the first with a double, raced home on a Shea McGahan sacrifice fly to make it a 1-1 game through one inning.
The Ridge Runners scored their early runs on a wild pitch from Cornelius and a solo home run in the second from Culpepper.
Five pitchers toed the rubber for Bluefield, second reliever Peyton Brown taking the win. Spencer Floyd pitched a hitless ninth to pick up the save.
UP NEXT
The entire Appy League is scheduled off Sunday. The Axmen are at Johnson City on Monday before hosting the Doughboys in the return game the following night at Hunter Wright.