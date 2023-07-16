BIG STONE GAP — A picturesque day in the valleys of Wise County made for ideal playing conditions in Sunday’s final round of the 92nd Lonesome Pine Men’s Invitational at the Lonesome Pine Country Club.

Evan Sturgill followed up his opening round of 65 on Saturday with a final round of 5-under 66 on Sunday in the championship flight to win his first invitational title by five strokes over Garland Green with a score of 131.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

