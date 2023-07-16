BIG STONE GAP — A picturesque day in the valleys of Wise County made for ideal playing conditions in Sunday’s final round of the 92nd Lonesome Pine Men’s Invitational at the Lonesome Pine Country Club.
Evan Sturgill followed up his opening round of 65 on Saturday with a final round of 5-under 66 on Sunday in the championship flight to win his first invitational title by five strokes over Garland Green with a score of 131.
Sturgill — the Virginia-Wise golf coach and part-time employee at LPCC — did not have a double-bogey all weekend on his home course.
“It feels great to defend your home course and it really was a tale of two days,” Sturgill said. “Yesterday, everything was really steady and I didn’t have any stress. I was 2-under when we had a rain delay on 13. The next hole was when it all started clicking because it went eagle, birdie, bogey, birdie to finish.
“Today was a little bit more spread out. I had a better front-nine and shot 4-under and from there, I tried to set it on cruise control.”
One key shot that was a microcosm of Sturgill’s weekend was on the final hole.
After his tee shot almost went into the hazard but landed in the higher grass, Sturgill punched out of the obstacle and to within three feet of the pin.
He would go on to birdie the hole to finish off a superb round.
“I didn’t hit that bad of a tee shot, but it was a little bit further than normal and a little bit to the right,” he said. “It took a bad hop, really. On my second shot, I had a really good shot and I was really just trying to get on the green. I knew I had a three-shot lead, so I was really just trying to two-putt and get out of there.”
Sturgill — who had been top five at the event a few times before Sunday — added his name to a long list of winners at one of the area’s longest-running tournaments. The club celebrated its 99th birthday at the beginning of July. Many players on Sunday remarked that the course conditions were the best in some time.
“This is really a short course and the greens are small, but they’re really fast,” Sturgill said. “People will look at the scorecards and not think that, but you really have to experience it to understand it because I see it eat people up every day.
“Anybody that plays here regularly, you want to either win the club championship or the invitational. I’m happy to defend the home course.”
Chip Spratlin and Brandon Worley tied for third.
In the seniors division, Robert England followed a 3-under 68 on Saturday with a 2-under 69 in the final round to win the division.
Mike McCall fired a 68 as well to take runner-up honors (141) while Paul Clendenon was third by shooting a final round 75 for a total of 147.
Bob Ross won the super seniors division, rallying with a birdie on the final hole to edge out Allen Blanken. Blanken made a double-bogey on the final hole.
Former longtime Times News sports editor Pat Kenney finished third with a final score of 150.