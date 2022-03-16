MURFREESBORO — Whoosh.
That’s probably the sound that could be heard all the way to Kingsport after the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team won its Class 4A quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday afternoon inside the Murphy Center.
The Indians (31-6) rallied from a 3-point halftime deficit to defeat Coffee County 66-52 and claimed their first win in the state tournament since 1992.
Brady “Big Time” Stump had a massive game for the Tribe, netting a game-high 27 points, going an impressive 5-for-7 from long range. He also had three assists.
“There were several big shots that kept us in the game,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “There were several times when the game was either four or five points, and either (Gillespie or Stump) would come down and hit a big shot for us.”
Stump’s momentum-changing 4-point play with 7:22 left in the third quarter helped build what would end up being an insurmountable 11-point lead.
It also helped silence a predominantly Red Raider crowd, which had an easy 30-minute journey from Manchester to Murfreesboro.
“That play gave us a lot of energy,” Poore said. “The best thing was that it came off of a drive and kick, and that’s something that we hadn’t done a lot up to that point.”
Kingsport overall was 20-for-42 from the field and shot 54% in the second half. Jonavan Gillespie finished with 15 while Jack Browder netted 10 points and eight rebounds.
Malachi Hale had a tough afternoon from the field, and he finished with five points. Hale’s defense was stellar, however, as he grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots.
“Malachi was pressing. We thought we had a mismatch, and I think it got in his head early when he air-balled the first one,” Poore said. “He made some big free throws for us down the stretch, going 5-for-6. He may have had a bad game, but he certainly didn’t let that affect his defense, and he’ll come out next game and probably hit everything.”
Coffee County (24-10) was led by Aidan Abellana with 11. Dayne Crosslin and Brady Nugent each contributed 10. The Red Raiders were just 1-of-13 from 3-point land and had seven turnovers in the second half.
Coffee County controlled the first half as the Indians were just 7-for-18 from the field and tallied 22 points.
“There were a lot of things we did in the first half that were not good,” Poore said. “I thought we came out defensively and did a poor job of keeping them out of the paint and off the rim.
“They did what they wanted to do, getting us off the back cut and off the back screen. To stop that, we communicated a little bit better and started yelling it on the bench.”
But Stump’s stellar shooting in the third quarter — he went 3-for-4 from long range in the frame — helped D-B get a lead and keep it.
“They have a terrific team, and all five of their guys can shoot it,” Coffee County coach Andrew Taylor said. “We knew going into the game that they shot a lot of 3s and that they scored 74 points a game. Give all the credit to them.”
The next round for the Indians will be no picnic as they will get the winner of Beech and Bartlett, who were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the final state poll.