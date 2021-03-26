BIG STONE GAP — The final Friday in March proved historic for the Wise Central football team.
The Warriors clinched a second consecutive home playoff game with their first-ever win at Bullitt Park, beating Union 27-7.
Central will play the loser of Saturday’s game between Graham and Tazewell in the first round of the playoffs. The Bears will travel to play the winner of Saturday’s matchup.
“This was the first time that we’d won at Bullitt Park since we became a school, so that was one we wanted to check off the list,” Central coach Luke Owens said. “I’m tickled to death for our seniors who get one more chance at a home playoff game.”
Central senior running back CJ Crabtree made his presence felt on his first touch, going 73 yards for a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage.
He scored again on the next drive, this time a 52-yarder, and finished the night with 185 yards on 17 carries.
“It feels great and we’ve been waiting a long time for this win,” Crabtree said. “We’ve always been rivals with this team.”
Backfield mate Noah Bolling also gave Union headaches, running 11 times for 101 yards and two scores. He went for Central’s third touchdown of the opening quarter when he scampered up the gut for 57 yards.
“It feels awesome to win here and what a year to do it,” Bolling said. “I feel like we’ve overcome a lot of adversity with COVID and everything. I couldn’t be any more proud of this team.”
“Our line did a great job and we made some adjustments after that fourth drive because we stalled out,” Owens said. “Up front, I thought we were really good tonight and our kids ran hard.”
The offensive line got seals on the edge all night and Central ended up with 330 yards on 40 carries.
Warriors quarterback Ethan Mullins completed one of his three passes in the game, a 22-yarder to Braeden Church. The Warriors chalked up 14 first downs on 42 plays.
After yielding two scores within the first five minutes of the game, the Bears settled in for the most part on defense, but they had trouble mustering much offense.
Union had a chance to cut into the Central lead with 5:33 left before the break, but a reverse by Malachi Jenkins on fourth-and-goal from the 10 came up short.
“They got us in the first quarter and grabbed the momentum really fast,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “I thought we overcame it and had a good drive to make it 21-7, but when we came up a little short on fourth down near the goal line, that really hurt.”
Junior running back Zavier Lomax totaled 109 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries but had only five touches in the second half.
Bradley Bunch’s night started off rough — Mullins intercepted his first throw off a tipped ball — and Bunch finished 9-for-17 for 71 yards. Jenkins caught seven passes for 60 yards.
The Bears ran 51 plays and had 204 yards of offense.
“Central runs their offense very well with Crabtree and Bolling. They’re tough runners,” Turner said. “I thought defensively as the game went on that we settled in and got better.”