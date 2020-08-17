ELIZABETHTON — A strong attack and service game proved to be the difference for the Elizabethton volleyball team Monday its season-opening victory over Sullivan North inside Treadway Gym.
The Lady Cyclones gained 55 of their total 98 points by either a kill (31) or a service ace (24) in pulling out the 25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 nonconference win.
“I feel like we have a good strong offense and we do have good servers. We’ve got to work on our defense a little bit so that we can utilize that offense a little bit more,” Elizabethton coach Leslee Bradley said.
Mattie Davis and Cheyenne Poiroux led at the net with eight kills apiece, and Brittany Kitchens added five.
Poiroux and Davis also keyed the attack from behind the service line. Poiroux totaled eight aces and Davis had five.
Kallista DePrimo added four aces and 12 digs for Elizabethton, which got 13 assists and 13 digs from Makaiah Williams, 13 assists from Jayci Bowers and 13 digs from Brittany Kitchens.
Senior Landrey McGlothlin recorded 10 assists, three kills and three aces for the Lady Golden Raiders. Lilly Crawford finished with four kills and four aces.
BIG JUMP EARLY
Elizabethton took control from the first serve in the opening set, racing to a 20-4 lead before North could get into the flow of game.
“Everybody was just so excited to be playing at this point because you spend all summer wondering if it’s going to happen or not,” Bradley said. “We were geared up in front of our home crowd and just really came out on fire in that first set.
“I think North had some first-game jitters there in that first set, so that contributed to maybe some of the errors they made.”
North coach Trey DeVault’s team came out nervous but settled down and played competitively the rest of the way.
“We were a little gun shy in the first. We were a little awestruck like a deer caught in the headlights,” DeVault said. “But then after we settled down, we played a better second half of the first game and it carried over to the second.
“I think we had the fourth game until we missed those five serves in a row. That’s what got us.”
After dropping the third set, North played point-for-point with the Lady Cyclones in the fourth until the string of missed serves and two straight kills from Davis and one by Poiroux allowed Elizabethton to build a 13-9 advantage.
The Lady Cyclones kept the lead the rest of the way.
UP NEXT
Elizabethton is back in action Tuesday on the road against Greeneville. North is at home on Aug. 24 against Tri-Cities Christian Academy.