BLOUNTVILLE — Increased defensive pressure and a solid outside shooting touch helped West Ridge pull away for a big interstate boys basketball win over Gate City on Saturday.
The Wolves (13-9) outscored Blue Devils 39-20 in the second half for a 61-46 win at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
West Ridge coach John Dyer’s team had not played a game in a week and he said it showed in the first half.
“In the first half, we were just struggling to get our legs back,” Dyer said. “And Gate City played great in the first half. They played great in the first half. They were very patient and controlled the tempo.”
Gate City held a 26-22 halftime advantage, but West Ridge took the momentum early in the third quarter and never let it go.
The Wolves took advantage of seven Gate City turnovers in the period and outscored the Blue Devils 22-8 to build a 44-34 lead heading into the fourth.
“I thought we picked up our pressure in the third quarter and got some layups and picked up our offense,” Dyer said.
For Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes, the reason for West Ridge’s second-half success was simple.
“They were just tougher than we were, period,” Barnes said. “Give credit to Coach Dyer and West Ridge because he builds a culture of toughness and resilience and all those things.
“I told my guys in the locker room you can’t get comfortable and you can’t dwell on it, but you have to understand that the other guys want to win, too. You better be tough and you better be tough for four quarters.”
West Ridge wasted little time in putting away the game in the fourth quarter. The Wolves hit three of their seven 3-pointers for the game in the first 1:23 of the frame to go up 53-37, and they never let their lead drop below double digits again.
The Wolves’ Wade Witcher led all scorers with 15 points. Dawson Arnold scored 12 and Cooper Johnson finished with 10.
Gate City got 13 points from Gunner Garrett and Eli McMurray added 10.
Both teams face big challenges to start next week’s schedule.
West Ridge gets back-to-back Big 5 Conference games, traveling to Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday before returning home Wednesday to face Science Hill.
Gate City hosts Ridgeview in a key contest Tuesday. Both teams are 3-2 in Mountain 7 District play.
ALL ABOUT DEFENSE
West Ridge’s girls dialed up their defense in the fourth quarter to take a 41-32 win over the Lady Blue Devils.
The Lady Wolves led 30-28 after three quarters, but allowed Gate City (9-7) just one field goal in the fourth. The Lady Devils’ only other points in the frame came from two free throws.
“We need that one big,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We’ve been kind of in a (losing) streak right here and especially going into next week we just really needed to get us a win under our belt.”
Emma Niebruegge scored 12 points to lead West Ridge (14-8) in the low-scoring contest, and Fallon Taylor added 11.
Lexi Ervin led Gate City with nine points.