GATE CITY — Gate City saved the best for last in Monday’s girls basketball game.
The Lady Blue Devils outscored Virginia High 20-3 in the fourth quarter to overcome a five-point deficit and take a 56-44 nondistrict win.
“A win is a win and we’ll take it,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said after watching the defending VHSL Class 2 champions improve to 2-0 on the young season. “We found a way to win, but we just played ugly. We played sloppy, we fouled too much, we turned the ball over too much, we didn’t finish enough. But with all that being said, we found a way to win.
“We’ve still got a lot of learning to do. Even though we have a lot of kids back, we’ve still got a lot to work on and a lot of room to get better.”
Much of Gate City’s sloppiness was the result of the tough inside play by Virginia High’s Madison Worley.
But Worley drew her fourth foul late in the third quarter, and Lady Bearcats coach Kevin Timmons pulled her from the game. She sat on the bench for a bunch of the final quarter and Gate City took advantage.
“She kept us going and it hurt when she went down with her fourth,” Timmons said. “I might have held her (out) too long, but the way the game was called I was worried she might go out a little too early.”
After battling back in the third quarter, Virginia High (1-1) held a 41-36 lead going into the final period.
But the Lady Blue Devils answered with a basket and a free throw from Riley Houseright, two more free throws from Sarah Thompson and a bucket from Kayli Dunn to take a 43-41 advantage with 6:53 left on the clock.
Gate City never trailed again.
The Lady Blue Devils moved out front 45-42 with a little more than four minutes left in the contest when Thompson — the reigning VHSL Class 2 player of the year — hit a 3-point shot from the right corner to put them up by six.
It was the spark Gate City needed to finish the game strong.
“We goes as she goes,” Coach Houseright said of Thompson. “If she’s struggling, we’re struggling. “We’ve got other kids that can play, but she’s our floor leader and however she’s going we’re going.
“And when she started showing some intensity and tenacity in the fourth quarter, we kind of fed off of that and it changed the game.”
Thompson finished with a strong performance, scoring a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds and seven assists.
“During the fourth quarter we were able to gather ourselves together and get points whenever we needed them,” Thompson said.
Riley Houseright finished with a double- double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Virginia High got 17 points from Worley, and Diana Spence finished with 13.
UP NEXT
The Lady Blue Devils are scheduled to play at Mountain 7 District rival Abingdon on Saturday.