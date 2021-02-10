GATE CITY — Virginia High was on the verge of another dramatic come-from-behind win Wednesday, but Gate City had other ideas.
Powered by senior Sarah Thompson and a staunch defensive effort, Gate City outscored Virginia High 15-4 over the final six minutes to extinguish any thoughts of a comeback victory from the visiting Lady Bearcats on the way to a 47-34 win in the Region 2D girls basketball semifinals at the Devils Den.
With the victory, Gate City (15-1) — the Mountain 7 District’s top seed and the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions — will host Ridgeview Friday in the regional championship game.
Ridgeview (11-4), the second seed from the Mountain 7, knocked off Marion, the top-seeded team from the Southwest District, Wednesday in the other regional semifinal with a 50-33 victory.
STOPPING THE COMEBACK
After overcoming a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Wise Central in double overtime in a regional quarterfinal game on Monday, Virginia High seemed poised Wednesday to make another run at a comeback victory.
After trailing Gate City 32-23 at the start of the quarter, the Lady Bearcats (10-7) used a 7-0 scoring run to open the final period and cut the Lady Blue Devils' lead to 32-30 with 6:07 left.
Then Gate City’s Thompson, with some help from her teammates, took over the game.
The reigning VHSL Class 2 player of the year drove the ball inside the paint on three consecutive trips, dishing it off to Riley Houseright each trip down the floor for easy off-the-glass buckets.
The 6-0 run gave Gate City a 38-30 advantage and the lift it needed for a strong finish to the game.
“Riley was doing good following me whenever I was getting a wide-open look,” said Thompson, who finished the game with 16 points and seven rebounds and seven assists.
The ETSU signee said she’s aware she draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses and she makes an effort to find an open teammate when she can.
“Especially this season a lot of people are wanting to stop me when I get to the paint. Our posts have done a really good job of getting open and making the shots when I get it to them,” Thompson said.
In addition to drawing the defense’s attention and dishing the ball off, Thompson also drew plenty of fouls down the stretch.
After going 0-for-3 at the free throw line in the first half, Thompson went 9-for-10 at the line in the second half. She went 7-for-8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Gate City.
Lady Blue Devils coach Kelly Houseright said going down the stretch, Thompson is the player she wants to have the ball.
“We definitely want the ball in her hand because either she’s going to the foul line or somebody’s going to be wide open,” Houseright said. “And she has the most experience on our team with the ball in her hand. So you want those people in those positions at that stage of the game for sure.”
GOOD DEFENSE, SLOPPY OFFENSE
The two teams played solid on defense and made some mistakes on offense for most of the game, which Houseright said is to be expected to some degree in the regional tournament.
“It was a battle and we knew. Your season is on the line, so we knew they weren’t going to come in here and hand it to us. We were going to have to work our butts off. And they played their hearts out.”
A total of 10 players scored for Gate City with Houseright finishing with 10 points to complement Thompson’s 16.
Virginia High got 14 points and nine rebounds from Madison Worley
RIDGEVIEW ADVANCES
In Marion, Ridgeview got 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots from Hailey Sutherland and nine points each from Cassidy Thomas and Caiti Hill to hand Marion (14-1) its only loss of the season.
The loss ended the season for the Lady Scarlett Hurricanes.
Amber Kimberlin and Hayley Farris scored nine points apiece to lead Marion’s scoring.