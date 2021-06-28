GRAY — Dustin Long is looking to make local history in combat sports Saturday night.
The U.S. Boxing Federation and Tennessee State boxing titles will be on the line when the Johnson City fighter faces Calvin Early in the cruiserweight main event of the Strikefest 7 card at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. If Long can pull off the victory, he will become the first Tri-Cities fighter to win two boxing titles as well as two Mixed Martial Arts titles.
“We’ve never had anyone around here win both professional MMA and professional boxing titles,” Long said. “I think it would be cool to have two in each one.”
Early (2-0), a late replacement after Long’s original opponent pulled out of the fight, isn’t someone he is taking lightly. In fact, Long’s biggest career win came after he served as a late replacement for a fight against Marsellos Wilder, the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. In that fight, Long (4-2-2) landed a left right on the button to score a knockout victory that was shown live on Fox Sports 1 and also featured on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
Long must deal with Early’s southpaw stance, but it’s something he’s used to. His favorite sparring partner was the late Roy King Jr., who also fought left-handed. At 6-foot-5, Long has a 4-inch height advantage over Early as well as a reach advantage.
Long also is looking to erase the bad taste from his last fight, a TKO loss to touted prospect Tristan Kalkreuth in Texas. Long was at a disadvantage against Kalkreuth, who is signed by Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.
“When you’re signed by Golden Boy, you’re signed to fight. Where I have to work eight hours and train afterwards, he’s in the gym eight hours a day,” Long said. “You have the best trainer, the best nutritionist. That’s where you want to make it to. It’s hard to get there, but not impossible.”
OTHER BOUTS
The co-main event features Steven New taking on Rick Caruso in a welterweight fight. Both fighters have punching power and are known for throwing hard shots.
Johnson City’s Charlie Watson, a Southern Golden Gloves champion as an amateur, will return to the ring for the first time in four years to face Josh Gunter, who is both a boxer and MMA fighter. Long called it a challenge for Watson to take on a such a tough fighter in his comeback, but it was what Watson requested.
The card also features kickboxing, including an anticipated heavyweight bout between Jesse Romans and Nick Jewell. Johnson City’s Dylan O’Sullivan, undefeated in MMA, will be making his professional boxing debut against Jermaine Corley.
Preston Schick, another undefeated MMA fighter who recently signed with Bellator, will also be making his pro boxing debut in a super lightweight bout.
HOOP DREAMS
Long was in Cincinnati over the weekend where his daughter Kiki’s “Nothin But Net” basketball team won the AAU Sixth-Grade Girls’ Silver Division championship. Providence Academy coach Damon Johnson took a seventh-grade team to the tournament where they were crowned Gold Division champions.