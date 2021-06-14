GATE CITY — If you listened close enough, you might have heard a collective sigh of relief from Legion Field on Monday evening.
That was because the Gate City boys soccer team rallied in the final stages of its Region 2D tournament match before downing Virginia High 2-1 in overtime.
Junior Luke Stokes’ goal in the 88th minute was the difference for the Blue Devils, who advanced to host Richlands on Wednesday. The Blue Tornado defeated Wise Central 5-3.
“Luke Stokes is a hustler and we can put him anywhere and he’s a playmaker,” Gate City coach Aaron Hillman said. “We want to put our guys in the best position to make plays.
“It seemed like we played the whole first half on the attacking third and they came in the second half and pushed us back.”
Stokes’ goal was pretty much served up to him on the backside of the goal from David Edwards. Virginia High goalkeeper Josh Worley had his back turned and Stokes was able to take full advantage.
“So far that’s been the biggest goal of my career, 100%,” Stokes said. “David gave me that goal on an open platter. It was easy.”
The first half was all defense for the Bearcats, who played nine plus the keeper up when Gate City was in the attacking third. The strategy worked well, and the game was scoreless at the break.
Virginia High came out the aggressor in the second 40 minutes. Sophomore Patrick Poku netted the first goal of the match in the 70th on a beautiful back-heel that got by Devils goalkeeper Luke Reed.
It was Reed’s only mistake. He saved seven shots on goal.
“I respect my opponent no matter the seed, and I knew that Virginia High was a good team,” Reed said. “Virginia High has a ton of heart, but our guys prevailed.
“Both of the Poku brothers are exceptional talents and they’re going to be very good.”
Things were looking bleak for Gate City with under 10 minutes to play and many of its players gassed in the sweltering 80-plus temperatures.
Caiden Poole, however, was able to dig a little deeper.
He scored the game-tying goal in the 78th minute — flipping the mood from gloom and doom to hopeful on the GC sideline.
“It was more so for me to come together and show heart,” Reed said. “To me, that’s what a Blue Devil is and we showed that tonight.
“When Luke scored, I couldn’t help but drop to my knees. I was in shock and I’m thankful for another game.”